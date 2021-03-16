Rapoport: Seahawks sign former 49ers CB Ahkello Witherspoon originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seahawks have made their first signing of free agency, adding former 49ers corner Ahkello Witherspoon to a one-year deal, per Ian Rapoport and Josina Anderson.

Witherspoon was a third-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft and started 33 games over four seasons. He posted four interceptions and 117 tackles during that span. His play was egregiously inconsistent as he was benched on multiple occasions, including the 49ers Super Bowl run in 2019. Confidence was regularly an issue with Witherspoon in San Francisco as he was often in Kyle Shanahan's doghouse.

Coming out of Colorado, Witherspoon was lauded for his quick feet and long, athletic frame. He's 6-foot-2 and fits the mold Pete Carroll typically prefers in a corner. Witherspoon is a former soccer star and didn't commit to football until junior college.

The details of the contract remain unknown, but this is likely a small one-year prove-it deal for Witherspoon to compete for a starting job in Seattle and potentially cash in next offseason as a free agent once again. As the roster stands right now, he'll compete with Tre Flowers to start opposite D.J. Reed, another former 49ers corner.

Reed will likely start on the left, replacing the departed Shaquill Griffin who signed with the Jaguars on Tuesday. Witherspoon and Flowers will compete on the right side.