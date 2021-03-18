Rapoport: Seahawks sign C Ethan Pocic to 1-year, $3 million contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seahawks are bringing back Ethan Pocic on a one-year deal, per Ian Rapoport. Pocic started 14 games at center for Seattle in 2020 and will now have the opportunity to retain that spot in 2021.

Pocic was originally a second-round pick in 2017 who battled numerous injuries the first three seasons of his career while switching back and forth between guard and center. He showed promise in spurts as a starting center last season but struggled with consistency, particularly down the stretch. Pocic may be able to find that consistency in his second year as a starter in 2021.

He'll compete with Kyle Fuller, who was tendered as an RFA, and potentially a rookie should the Seahawks use one of their three draft picks on a center. This year's draft is deep with interior offensive linemen, which means Seattle could find a starter in the second round.

There's also an off chance that the Seahawks fall in love with a guard prospect and potentially move Damien Lewis to center, a spot where he started one game as a rookie when both Fuller and Pocic were hurt.

For the time being, though, Seattle has filled all the voids along its offensive line. Wednesday's trade with the Raiders for veteran guard Gabe Jackson was the most notable move to appease Russell Wilson's desires for better pass protection. It will be interesting to see whether or not the Seahawks have Jackson replace Mike Iupati at left guard or move Lewis to that spot and have Jackson play on the right side.