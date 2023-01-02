Rapoport: Seahawks LB Jordyn Brooks tore ACL vs. Jets, faces 'long road to recovery'
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks tore ACL vs. the New York Jets, faces "long road to recovery."
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks tore ACL vs. the New York Jets, faces "long road to recovery."
The Seahawks will have to finish out their 2022 season without Jordyn Brooks.
Defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson is certainly keeping that perspective.
The NFL playoff picture is far from finalized. Here are the AFC and NFC clinching scenarios for Week 18.
San Francisco, which started the season 3-4, now is one of three teams with a chance to securethe NFC's No. 1 playoff seed next week.
Colts quarterback Nick Foles was knocked out of Sunday’s loss to the Giants when he suffered injured ribs on a hit by Giants rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. Thibodeaux celebrated the play by making snow angels on the field next to Foles, who remained on the ground and clearly appeared to be in pain as [more]
Brady and Mike Evans were the stars on Sunday. But Camarda played a strong supporting role with the division on the line.
Moving the Chiefs-Raiders game to Saturday was an odd choice, writes The Star’s Sam McDowell. Here’s why the NFL might regret it.
Chase Claypool boiled over during the Bears' blowout loss to the Lions. Justin Fields went right to him to calm him down. His message to the wide receiver showed impressive leadership for a second-year signal-caller.
Brock Purdy's rookie season wasn't supposed to unfold like it has. But he has been up for the challenge, thanks to his studious habits and guidance from 49ers quarterbacks coach Brian Griese.
How fast is Alabama football running back Jahmyr Gibbs? He revealed a shockingly fast clocking on Monday after declaring for 2023 NFL Draft.
Quarterback Brock Purdy aced another test on Sunday as the 49ers earned their ninth consecutive victory with a 37-34 win in overtime against the Raiders.
After Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett led the team to a comeback win over the Ravens on Sunday night, coach Mike Tomlin said he loved what he saw. “I can’t say enough about our young QB,” Tomlin said. “He smiles in the face of it, he’s always ready to be that guy, in the moments [more]
A Bengals win on Monday could be huge for the Patriots' playoff hopes.
Carson Wentz had an interception-filled Sunday, which was predictable.
Kyle Shanahan explained why the 49ers holding on to the NFC's No. 2 seed is "really important" as the regular season comes to an end.
The list of names of available veteran quarterbacks in 2023 is starting to look like new lyrics for We Didn’t Start The Fire. And there’s could be another name to wedge between “Joe McCarthy” and “Studebaker.” Out goes “Richard Nixon,” in comes “Jarrett Stidham.” Stidham is due to be an unrestricted free agent in March. And [more]
The New England Patriots kept their playoff hopes alive with a win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Here's how they can punch their ticket to the postseason in Week 18, plus a look at the updated AFC standings.
Q. I'm sure it was a disappointing loss. I'm curious if you can speak to TCU's level of play. They're not a traditional power, but they look like it. So can you speak to their level of play today? COACH HARBAUGH: Congratulations to TCU.
Some takeaways from a thriller of a 49ers win in Las Vegas:
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett is starting to develop a knack for coming up in the clutch, just as his predecessor Ben Roethlisberger did so often throughout his 18-year Hall of Fame career.