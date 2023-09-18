Rapoport: Saquon Barkley is week-to-week after ankle sprain vs. Cardinals
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is week-to-week after ankle sprain vs. Arizona Cardinals.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is week-to-week after ankle sprain vs. Arizona Cardinals.
Saquon Barkley was helped off the field on the Giants' final drive in their win against the Cardinals on Sunday.
Davante Adams caught his first touchdown of the 2023 season earlier in the contest.
Achilles tears used to be automatic season-enders. Aaron Rodgers' surgeon is trying to change that.
The Cardinals showed some fight in Week 1 and now face a Giants team that didn't score a point against the Cowboys.
Barkley didn't get the long-term contract extension he sought this offseason, and faces a running back in a similar boat in Sunday night's marquee season opener.
The Cowboys didn't need to rely on Dak Prescott or anything other than their dominant defense and opportunistic special teams.
The Titans have a new kicker.
Bryce Young is looking to pick up his first win in the NFL on Monday night.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football's doubleheader game tonight.
“This is ridiculous and without merit,” the NFLPA responded.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Burrow's status moving forward from a lingering calf injury remains murky amid an 0-2 Bengals start.
The Dolphins and their young quarterback are off to a great start.
“I still have a lot of cleaning up to do with those I love the most but I’m doing it slowly and as best I can.”
Patrick Mahomes has now received more than $273 million in guaranteed money since he signed his deal in 2020, which is a league record.
Jaylen Waddle took a helmet-to-helmet hit from Pats rookie linebacker Marte Mapu.
There's plenty of star power to be had at forward. Let's examine the fantasy hockey draft landscape at the priority position.
Diontae Johnson went down with a hamstring injury in Pittsburgh’s season opener last week.
The injuries just won't stop. Andy Behrens is here to help fill the holes on fantasy rosters with his priority adds for Week 3.