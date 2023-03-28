Rapoport: Sam Darnold will 'more likely than not' be 49ers' starting QB in Week 1
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: Quarterback Sam Darnold will 'more likely than not' be San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback in Week 1.
The Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo to a contract that includes $33.75 million in guarantees. He is their quarterback for the next two seasons. But the Raiders haven’t ruled out drafting a quarterback in the first round. They are doing their due diligence on the top prospects “If we feel like the guy is worth it, [more]
The Detroit Tigers and Chicago Cubs completed the Zach McKinstry trade three days before Opening Day. He has played 121 games in the big leagues.
The Chicago Cubs went into spring training hoping to ink a contract extension with one of the key members of their core, and theyve done just that in agreeing to a new deal with second baseman Nico Hoerner, according to multiple reports.
The Timberwolves gave the Kings problems with their length and defensive gameplan on Monday in a potential first-round playoff matchup.
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel definitely knew who Brock Purdy was when he came in to face Miami in Week 13.
Kyle Shanahan has been in regular communication with Trey Lance as the young quarterback prepares to return from a season-ending injury.
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could be on his way out of town this offseason. Which NFL city would be fastest to open its arms to him? Lets take a look.
The most tangible evidence yet of a thawing of the ice between the Packers and Jets came on Monday, when Green Bay G.M. Brian Gutekunst admitted his team won’t necessarily get a first-round pick for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. That statement fairly can be interpreted as an indication that the Packers finally have abandoned their insistence [more]
Do the Patriots have the financial resources and the trade capital to land Lamar Jackson? Amid the trade buzz surrounding the Ravens quarterback, here's an explainer of how Jackson-to-New England would work.
The money free agent quarterback Lamar Jackson is asking for is not too much for the Colts. But the guarantees on his contract might be. That’s the word from Colts owner Jim Irsay, who told reporters that the Colts are willing to pay Jackson a lot, but not to give him a fully guaranteed contract. [more]
Packers coach Matt LaFleur didn’t say much about Aaron Rodgers. He said a lot about Jordan Love. After one start in three seasons of backing up Rodgers, Love will become the team’s QB1 this season. “It’s going to be a different role for him certainly, and I think we all kind of have to temper [more]
If Ezekiel Elliott doesn’t get signed soon, he may have to wait until after the 2023 NFL Draft to find NFL life after the Cowboys
Chiefs coach Andy Reid talked about Eric Bieniemy’s departure, how long he celebrated the Super Bowl LVII victory and there was a viral moment about Jordan Love.
Nick Sirianni spoke at length about Rashaad Penny, Kenneth Gainwell, and Boston Scott - then he got super pumped talking about another RB. By Reuben Frank
The Chiefs played against Jordan Love when he spot started for the Packers in 2021, but clearly he didn't leave an impression on Andy Reid.
Did the Cowboys decline to offer RB Ezekiel Elliott a pay cut because they didn’t want to insult him with a low offer?
Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam spoke with a small group of Northeast Ohio media, including the Beacon Journal, and touched on a number of topics.
After nine years, the Raiders have a new quarterback. They released longtime signal-caller Derek Carr in February and signed Jimmy Garoppolo earlier this month to start fresh at the position. But as Las Vegas let Carr go, the team’s owner had a message for him. “I apologized to him for not getting it done,” Davis [more]
If you ask former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi, Bill Belichick made an important miscalculation last year that set the stage for a disappointing 2022 campaign.
Less than a year after crying live on air when hanging up his microphone on US TV, Sir Nick Faldo has been coaxed back into the booth by Sky Sports to commentate on next week’s Masters for his home audience.