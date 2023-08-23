Rapoport: Sam Darnold will be backup QB over Trey Lance
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: San Francisco 49ers quarterback Sam Darnold will be the backup QB over Trey Lance.
San Francisco is now exploring options with Trey Lance, a quarterback the organization traded up to draft in 2021.
The 49ers will explore a Trey Lance trade, but who might be interested?
Trey Lance got the start vs. the Raiders and made plenty of mistakes.
The NFL preseason continues this week. Here's how to watch Saturday's Broncos vs. 49ers game.
All eyes will be on Brock Purdy's elbow before the season starts.
We've got a new twist in one of the NFL's most intriguing QB battles.
Trey Lance's ugly performance in Sunday's preseason game shows something is still not clicking for the 49ers QB. And that's a problem for a player going into Year 3.
The 49ers drafted Trey Lance two years after Jimmy Garoppolo took the team to the Super Bowl.
Regardless of how Trey Lance responds to a challenge to be consistently accurate in the pocket, or how fast Sam Darnold can master the 49ers' scheme, Purdy is the guy.
