Rapoport: Saints signing RB Jamaal Williams to three-year, $8M fully guaranteed deal
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: New Orleans Saints signing running back Jamaal Williams to three-year, $8M fully guaranteed deal.
Gaudreau ends game in OT got the Blue Jackets on a late winner against the Sharks for his second goal and fifth point in the game
The toughest part for Kent State and Indiana may be keeping everything normal despite being virtually the last game of NCAA Tournament first round.
Daniel Suarez is among the drivers to watch Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Hendrick Motorsports states that it is 'disappointed' with NASCAR's decision and will appeal the severe penalties issued Tuesday.
NASCAR fined Denny Hamlin $50,000 and docked him 25 driver points on Wednesday for his intentional contact with Ross Chastain late in Sunday‘s Cup Series race at Phoenix. On the next-to-last lap of the race, Hamlin pushed high into Turn 1 in his No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota and took Chastain and his No. […]
Adam Schefter mentions the Chicago Bears "would make sense" for Orlando Brown Jr. while explaining the holdup in his free agency market.
Jerry Jones said moving on from Ezekiel Elliott was mutual and in the best interest for both parties. Elliott gets to experience free agency. The Cowboys get cap flexibility.
Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent and Giants target. Here's the latest...
Elliott finished his Cowboys career third in all-time rushing yards.
Aaron Rodgers publicly announced his intentions to play for the Jets, but the Packers, clearly, are digging in.
Aaron Rodgers is set to make his first public comments of the week on Wednesday afternoon and there was a report about where things stand in trade discussions between the Jets and Packers before the quarterback’s appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that talks between the two sides are [more]
NFL free agency 2023 rumors and live updates on Detroit Lions, all 32 teams. Follow for breaking news and analysis on trades and free agents signings.
The NFL's legal tampering period for teams to negotiate with free agents opens Monday. Here's what the Bills are doing.
As the Broncos look to re-tool for their first year under head coach Sean Payton, one of their key receivers might be on the way out. Reports emerged earlier in the week that Denver had been discussing trading Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and K.J. Hamler. Now a new detail has emerged for what the club [more]
This free-agent class isn't great, but there are some quality veterans.
Who's coming and who's going from New England this offseason? As free agency kicks off this week, here's an updated list of players the Patriots have added and let go so far in 2023.
The Chiefs lose a starting safety but have a player waiting to step into the role.
Veteran wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has revealed why he chose to leave the Patriots in free agency and reunite with Josh McDaniels on the Raiders.
Quinn has to love the Cowboys adding Stephon Gilmore to his defense. On the other hand, Moore can't love what the Jets are reportedly looking to add themselves.
The 49ers figure to pick up a ton of compensatory picks in the 2024 NFL Draft with a wave of players leaving for bigger contracts.