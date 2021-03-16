Rapoport: Saints re-sign Jameis Winston to one-year deal

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports the New Orleans Saints re-signed QB Jameis Winston to one-year deal. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

