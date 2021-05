The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) The night before their season finale, the Cavaliers ditched their masks and got together for a team dinner on a rooftop in Brooklyn - a symbolic high point. There were numerous injuries (star forward Kevin Love played just 25 games), drama (Kevin Porter Jr. was traded to Houston after a locker-room tantrum) and head-scratching decisions (center Andre Drummond went from starter to outcast). One of the league's youngest teams, the Cavs dropped 16 of their last 18 games to finish 22-50 - tied for the fourth-worst record in the NBA to guarantee Cleveland another spot in the draft lottery and another year hoping for the kind of luck that brought the franchise success before.