Rapoport: Russell Wilson and starters will play in preseason game against Cardinals
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and starters will play in preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and starters will play in preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
Ex-Broncos coach Nathanial Hackett didn't play any starters during the 2022 preseason.
Williams was cleared for practice at the start of training camp and avoided the PUP list.
Football is back!
“We do have one year of experience, albeit we still have a very young football team,” head coach Matt Eberflus said. “But I do think they need to get some time in the preseason for sure.”
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon wraps up his divisional grades series with the AFC West.
There was a message behind Sean Payton's words.
Jets head coach Robert Saleh rebuked Payton's assertions about their offensive coordinator.
Stanton basically jogged home from second in the third inning of Astros-Yankees.
Here's a look at the potential first-ballot Hall-of-Famers for next year's class.
The defections of Arizona, Arizona State and Utah to the Big 12 come on the heels of Colorado leaving the Pac-12 for the Big 12 last week.
Could four teams be joining the Big 12 from the Pac-12?
I'm not buying into the Justin Fields hype. Prove me wrong.
The Astros' trade deadline was highlighted by reacquiring Justin Verlander and getting two key pieces of the lineup back from injury.
The Falcons look like they're rolling with a run-heavy offense with rookie Bijan Robinson at the forefront. How does that impact our betting strategy?
The NFL says both violated the league's personal conduct policy.
The NFL returns Thursday, in preseason form.
The first meeting of super-teams was dominated by the Aces in late June. They’ll meet again Sunday, this time in Brooklyn, for the second of five scheduled meetings before the postseason.
Fantasy analyst Antonio Losada breaks down some projections he thinks will get crushed in 2023.
Max Fried returns to the mound for the first time since May 5.
Marcedes Lewis has a shot to play in his 18th NFL season.