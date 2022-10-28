Rapoport: Russell Wilson expected to start vs. Jaguars in London
NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reports that Denver Broncos Russell Wilson is expected to start against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London after suffering a hamstring injury.
NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reports that Denver Broncos Russell Wilson is expected to start against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London after suffering a hamstring injury.
The Browns brought in three defenders for a tryout today, including former Cincinnati Bearcat Cortez Broughton
Shaq Barrett tore his left Achilles during the Buccaneers' loss to the Ravens on Thursday night.
There are 2 players who the Eagles could trade to recoup some of the draft picks they already traded away.
Raiders have found a combination on the O-line they like. They're feel like they're starting to ‘settle in’ with very positive results
Part of the agreement between the Philadelphia Eagles and Robert Quinn was to part ways after this season.
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is on such a heater right now, he has former Cowboys defensive ends losing it on live television. By Adam Hermann
James has moved on to his hometown Browns, and we can expect to hear more from him on the NFL.
TAMPA — The fantasy is all but dead. The career will not end with confetti falling or your hero riding into the sunset. Like so many before him, Tom Brady didn’t know when to walk away. It happens this way for a lot of the great ones. To Johnny Unitas on the bench in San Diego and Joe Namath on his backside in Los Angeles. The calendar is an unforgiving companion for the athlete who dares to ...
Aaron Rodgers publically suggested Packers players should be benched for making bad plays.
After beating the Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football, Lamar Jackson held up a fan's sign that had a message for the Ravens.
The Bears will be paying the lion’s share of Robert Quinn‘s salary after trading the veteran edge rusher to the Eagles and the Eagles won’t be on the hook for any money beyond this season. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Eagles and Quinn agreed to drop the final two years on his [more]
It's not the first time this season that a bit of Commanders memorabilia has been sent to the Hall.
Upon review of the film, Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker is convinced New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was trying to hit him below the belt during Monday’s game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. That’s because four plays before Brisker was briefly knocked out of the Bears’ 33-14 victory after Jones kicked him in the groin while sliding, the quarterback attempted to trip ...
After trading Robert Quinn, the Bears are faced with three paths as the NFL trade deadline approaches.
Nick Mensio dives into the matchups and highlights 25 of his favorite fantasy football starts and sits for Week 8. (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)
Charles Robinson, Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein discuss the final days before the NFL trade deadline, the QB controversy in New England, the Colts benching Matt Ryan and more.
It's not TNF without a major injury or two.
Klay Thompson ended his postgame press conference Thursday night by ripping TNT broadcaster Charles Barkley for comments made Tuesday night.
What does Indianapolis see in the second-year quarterback out of Texas? The same promise throwing coaches who've worked with Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes do.
Ravens kicker Justin Tucker poked fun at Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson