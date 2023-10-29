Rapoport: Rookie QB Will Levis to start today vs. Falcons
Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis to start today vs. the Atlanta Falcons.
Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis to start today vs. the Atlanta Falcons.
Will Levis will play his first NFL snaps on Sunday.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Jori Epstein and Charles Robinson to pull back the curtain on the latest news from around the NFL this week. After discussing their opinions on trick-or-treating, the group react to the news the Kevin Byard is joining the Eagles, and everyone is excited about the fit. In other news, Byard's old team, the Titans, are starting Will Levis this weekend, which brings in questions about how this information got out when Vrabel didn't want it released to the public yet. Next, the trio give a preview of the upcoming trade deadline and decide how likely it is certain players will be moved, including Chase Young and Montez Sweat, Brian Burns, Hunter Renfrow, Danielle Hunter and more. It's time to discuss Deshaun Watson. The group discuss the odd circumstances surrounding his health, as the Browns QB did not return to the game Sunday, and how the Browns' history is playing a factor in what's really going on with the disaster the Watson trade is turning out to be. The three hosts finish off the show by touching on Jordan Love's recent struggles and the Packers' plans for the future.
The Titans have a bye in Week 7, which will give Ryan Tannehill even more time to rest his injured ankle.
Ryan Tannehill was carted to the locker with an apparent leg injury during the Titans and Ravens game. Malik Willis played QB to end the game.
The NFL is headed across the pond. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Ravens vs. Titans in London.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab kick things off by highlighting a few of the most interesting games from the NFL Week 5 slate, starting with the Sunday night slaughter: the Dallas Cowboys were manhandled by the San Francisco 49ers. Next, they discuss the absolute disaster known as the New England Patriots. The Buffalo Bills and their confusing loss to an energized Jacksonville Jaguars team are up next, before the duo finish with the New York Jets serving up Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos a slice of humble pie (despite still not looking that good.) Fitz and Frank recap the rest of the early Sunday slate and discuss De'Von Achane, the Baltimore Ravens' collapse and more before analyzing the afternoon slate and the 1-4 Minnesota Vikings, what to make of the Philadelphia Eagles and more. The hosts finish things out with a preview of the Monday night matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders.
The Falcons posted an incredible video of Bijan Robinson.
The NFL is headed across the pond. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jaguars vs. Falcons in London.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Rams at Cowboys game.
The penalty came on AIr Force's go-ahead TD drive in the Falcons' 30-13 win.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Bengals vs. 49ers game.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don looks at every game in the Week 8 slate and provides his lineup advice for every matchup.
Did the bye week kill the Cowboys' momentum? Can the Rams dig deep and beat a top tier team?
After a wild day of surprises and many near-upsets, we have a little more clarity ahead of the first College Football Playoff rankings show.
Shilo Sanders, the son of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, delivered a huge hit after a reception by UCLA’s Carsen Ryan late in the second quarter.
The quarterback entered concussion protocol on Wednesday.
Here's how to watch the Georgia vs. Florida game this week, plus the rest of the Week 9 college football schedule.
Green injured his ankle during a pickup game ahead of training camp.
Here's how to watch the Oregon vs. Utah game this week, plus the rest of the Week 9 college football schedule.
Fury won a split decision by scores of 96-93, 95-94 and 94-95, but former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou clearly won the night.