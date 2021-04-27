Rapoport: Roger Goodell's chair from 2020 draft will be in Cleveland
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport details the 2021 NFL Draft set up. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The newest member of the Giants, outfielder Mike Tauchman, once intercepted and beat current 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo back in high school.
The team's management expressed confidence that Dak Prescott would be '110% ready to go' when it matters for the Cowboys in 2021.
Lance’s character, personality and football IQ have emerged as strengths to the teams that have studied him. Is it enough for the Niners to pull the trigger?
Jerry Jones marvels at Kyle Pitts' ability. But reports Cowboys would trade up to draft Pitts are "a distortion," he said.
Mike Golic discusses the glory days of the Buddy Ryan era and his upcoming involvement in the NFL Draft. By Reuben Frank
Frank Schwab breaks down the betting odds for the San Francisco 49ers 3rd overall pick, along with odds on the draft positions of Trey Lance and Justin Fields.
Sincerely hoping their children do NOT see this.
It's not clear if a running back will go in the first round of the NFL draft, but there are plenty of intriguing prospects worth following. Liz Loza examines the incoming RB class.
Two days removed from a rollover wreck at Talladega Superspeedway, Team Penske driver Joey Logano said he wants to be “an advocate of change” as NASCAR investigates Sunday’s wreck and evaluates its superspeedway racing package. Logano’s No. 22 went airborne on the final lap of Stage 1 at the 2.66-mile track after a multicar wreck. […]
Johnson's car stalled after his minor impact and he brought out the first caution of the race. He caused another caution with 27 laps to go and finished 22nd.
Given the Lakers' history, any top-five answer is tough.
The Lakers defeated the Magic, 114-103. Dennis Schroder led all scorers with 21 points and 10 assists for the Lakers, while Anthony Davis added 18 points, eight rebounds and two blocks in the victory. Cole Anthony tallied 15 points, four rebounds and seven assists for the Magic in the losing effort. The Lakers improve to 36-25 on the season, while the Magic fall to 18-43.
Jake Paul won't be taking Daniel Cormier up on his challenge to fight MMA, but is more than happy to step into the boxing ring.
One anonymous assistant general manager believes the Knicks will eventually need to trade rookie Obi Toppin.
For Detroit Lions, the COVID-19 vaccine is a personal choice, even as the NFL encourages shots. Alex Anzalone said he will receive his second in May
It's first leg mission accomplished if Thomas Tuchel's goal for Chelsea in its UEFA Champions League semifinal at Real Madrid was an away advantage.
Will Penei Sewell be blocking for Tua Tagovailoa this season?
Pittsburgh is making sure their keep their All-Pro safety.
Then-Rockets general manager Daryl Morey, according to Chris Paul, told the guard he wouldn't be traded to the Thunder.
Derrik Klassen drops his final first-round mock draft of the 2021 cycle. (Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports)