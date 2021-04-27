Rapoport: Roger Goodell's chair from 2020 draft will be in Cleveland

NBA.com

The Lakers defeated the Magic, 114-103. Dennis Schroder led all scorers with 21 points and 10 assists for the Lakers, while Anthony Davis added 18 points, eight rebounds and two blocks in the victory. Cole Anthony tallied 15 points, four rebounds and seven assists for the Magic in the losing effort. The Lakers improve to 36-25 on the season, while the Magic fall to 18-43.