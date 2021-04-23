Rapoport: Roger Goodell fully vaccinated ahead of 2021 NFL Draft

Reuters

NFL owners approved six rules changes on Wednesday, including one to expand jersey number options for certain positions because of larger practice squads. Number restrictions help coaches and players identify formations of opposing teams, and the new scheme, which allows any defensive back to wear 1-49, any linebacker to wear 1-59 and 90-99 among other possibilities, did not sit well with Brady. "Good luck trying to block the right people now!" the seven-time Super Bowl champion wrote on Instagram with an image of the new numbering scheme.