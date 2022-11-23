Rapoport: Robert Saleh 'opened the door' to benching Zach Wilson
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh "opened the door" to benching quarterback Zach Wilson
Usually when a backup QB takes over, the rating for that team goes down.
The Cardinals returned home from Mexico City with one fewer assistant coach than they arrived with. Cardinals offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler was fired following an incident in Mexico City on Sunday night, according to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. There was no immediate word on the nature of the incident. The [more]
The ex-Broncos running back made an odd choice for his farewell message.
There are three intriguing NFL matchups for Thanksgiving.
The news emerging in the aftermath of Monday night’s 49ers-Cardinals game has become far more interesting than anything that happened during the game itself. In addition to Cardinals safety Budda Baker saying he doesn’t think everyone played hard during the 38-10 loss to whatever caused the Cardinals to fire offensive line coach Sean Kugler (don’t [more]
Charvarius Ward had very strong words for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins after their tumultuous matchup in the 49ers' win over the Cardinals.
This camera angle of Patriots rookie Marcus Jones' thrilling punt return touchdown Sunday against the Jets might be the best one yet.
Jimmy Garoppolo is playing the best football of his career. Has he outplayed his staple "Jimmy G" nickname?
The Colts’ decision to hire Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach after firing Frank Reich has sparked a lot of strong negative opinions, including one from former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher. Cowher called Saturday’s hiring a “disgrace to the coaching profession” because of Saturday’s lack of coaching experience, but the current Steelers coach [more]
The most lopsided trade in NFL history sent Herschel Walker to Minnesota for two fistfuls of players and draft picks that served as the pillars of the Dallas Cowboys' dynasty of the 1990s. The Russell Wilson trade isn't quite so cockeyed, but eight months in it sure looks as one-sided as any deal since the Walker washout that Jerry Jones immediately dubbed “The Great Train Robbery." What Denver has 33 years later might very well go down as "The Big Bamboozle.”
Jets QB Zach Wilson, the No. 2 pick in the 2021 draft, hasn't completed two NFL seasons, but he has not looked at all like a franchise quarterback.
Sean Kugler, the running game coordinator and chief offensive line coach for the Cardinals, has been relieved of his duties by the team.
As Jimmy Garoppolo plays some of his best football, the lack of respect he gets outside of the building surprises his teammates.
The Michigan coach explained his "third base" comment toward the Ohio State coach on the "Stoney and Jansen" radio show Tuesday morning.
Melvin Gordon's Instagram story drew mixed reviews from Broncos fans.
One former Patriots player had strong words for Jets QB Zach Wilson.
Everyone involved with the Bears is aware that Justin Fields is being officiated differently.
Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph played a lot in their Eagles debuts and Jonathan Gannon explained how that was possible. By Dave Zangaro
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker's contract stipulates he and his staff can share a six-figure bonus. Instead, Tucker received the entire $100,000.
The Giants Wire staff offer their picks and predictions ahead of a Week 12 game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys.