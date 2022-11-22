Rapoport: Robert Saleh noncommittal on Zach Wilson as starting QB
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh noncommittal on Zach Wilson as starting quarterback.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh noncommittal on Zach Wilson as starting quarterback.
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson reportedly rubbed some of his teammates the wrong way with how he handled himself after a brutal showing in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.
The Bengals' Joe Burrow had 275 passing yards through three quarters during Sunday's game in Pittsburgh.
The Raiders defeated Broncos 22-16 in overtime.
Bill Belichick was blunt and to the point when asked why Trent Brown was benched on Sunday.
A veteran running back, Gordon could land with a contender seeking depth.
Bill Belichick made sure to put things in perspective for the Patriots after their dramatic win over the Jets on Sunday.
Marcus Jones' last-second punt return helped the Patriots earn a victory over the Jets that we haven't seen in the NFL in at least four decades.
Teams recover from losses. But a lack of accountability without the slightest sense of humility from undeniably the team’s weakest link? That’s the stuff that divides teams right down the middle. And the Jets are teetering on the brink of that right now.
Separate ESPN analysts called the throw “unreal” and “bonkers.”
The Chiefs’ left tackle caught the attention of fans with his introduction.
A look at where the Bears would be drafting if the season ended after Week 11.
Latavius Murray is as good a running back as you're going to find at this point in the season, but there's plenty of other fantasy players to fill out your lineup.
In past years, while Sean Payton was coaching the Saints, November and December would be the time for Sunday Splash! reports (Payton himself coined the term) suggesting that this year would be his last year in New Orleans. Last year, which actually was his last year in New Orleans, there were no reports during the [more]
Derek Carr tweets hilarious reply to ex-Raiders WR Antonio Brown
While there may be some reason for optimism about Justin Fields‘ injured non-throwing shoulder, the quarterback is not out of the woods. After Fields injured the shoulder on Sunday, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said Fields is day-to-day. But the way he said it kind of makes that phrase mean a little less. “Right now, [more]
Here’s a sneak-peek at Kellis Robinett’s latest top 25 college football rankings.
The Buffalo Bills will head back to Detroit in a few days to play the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day. Here's an early preview of the matchup.
The Rams suffered their 4th straight loss of the season to the Saints in Week 11 and here are 6 immediate takeaways from the game.
The Cowboys took out their frustrations against the Vikings with a dominant performance in all phases of the game.
Ohio State and Michigan will play for all the marbles next week. It might be the last time such a scenario in The Game exists.