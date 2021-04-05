Rapoport: Rhule has been 'huge fan' of Darnold since interviewing for Jets job
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport shares how Panthers head coach Matt Rhule's meeting with quarterback Sam Darnold when interviewing for the New York Jets job may have factored into Carolina's decision to trade for the QB. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network