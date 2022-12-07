Rapoport reveals how Von Miller's torn ACL diagnosis came about
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reveals how Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller's torn ACL diagnosis came about.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reveals how Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller's torn ACL diagnosis came about.
On Tuesday’s PFT Live, we talked about some of the blatant holding in which Buccaneers tackle Donovan Smith engaged during the final drives of Monday night’s win over the Saints. On Wednesday’s PFT Live, we looked at every play from those drives during which he held. It’s amazing that he was flagged for holding only [more]
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) The Buffalo Bills' hopes of having Von Miller back in time for the playoffs were dashed after exploratory surgery revealed the injury to the top pass rusher's right knee was worse than previously anticipated. Coach Sean McDermott opened his news conference on Wednesday announcing Miller will miss the rest of the season after having surgery to repair damage to his anterior cruciate ligament. McDermott did not go into detail on the extent of the injury except to say the damage was discovered during a previously scheduled exploratory surgery, which was conducted on Tuesday in Texas.
Assist of the Night: Donovan Mitchell - December 6, 2022
Yes, Buccaneers left tackle Donovan Smith was called twice for holding during the late Tampa Bay touchdown drives. But he should have been called for holding more than that. Smith was holding on pretty much every pass play down the stretch. Except, of course, when Brady got rid of the ball before Smith could actually [more]
Saints coach Dennis Allen was unsurprisingly unhappy after his team blew a 16-3 fourth-quarter lead and lost 17-3 to the Buccaneers on Monday night. “It sucks. It stings. It hurts,” Allen said. Allen said the game came down to a few plays the Saints didn’t make. “We didn’t get it done,” Allen said. “We had [more]
Under the timetable that was leaked to the media on Tuesday, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo could be able to return for the divisional round of the playoffs, at the earliest. So when that time comes, what will the 49ers do? The question isn’t relevant for now, obviously. They have five regular-season games to play without Garoppolo, [more]
No one wanted to talk about why the Cowboys starting running back was benched Sunday against the Colts. It turned out revealing something about this team.
The Carolina Panthers waived former starting quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday. He was claimed by the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday.
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo might not be heading to injured reserve, after all.
Former Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson was fired on Tuesday. Here are some points that led to his demise.
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 14 including Dolphins at Chargers, Eagles at Giants, Vikings at Lions, Jets at Bills
Here's a look at the Bears' projected draft pick outcomes for the 2023 NFL draft.
ESPN NFL analyst Rex Ryan says why he was blown away by how Brock Purdy performed in the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins.
‘Coach Prime’ isn’t done recruiting Derby running back Dylan Edwards.
Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent and Giants target. Here's the latest...
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni responds to speculation linking the Birds and Odell Beckham Jr. By Dave Zangaro
The Eagles showed their strength with a beatdown against the Titans on Sunday. Does the win give them the top spot in our latest NFL power rankings?
What if the Broncos would have just drafted Justin Fields?
Eight players were ejected in total after George Washington’s Essence Brown and TCU’s Bella Cravens got into it on Monday night.
A day after Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot, pundits are already speculating on who the 49ers' next quarterback will be.