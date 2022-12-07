Rapoport reveals how Von Miller's torn ACL diagnosis came about

The Associated Press

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) The Buffalo Bills' hopes of having Von Miller back in time for the playoffs were dashed after exploratory surgery revealed the injury to the top pass rusher's right knee was worse than previously anticipated. Coach Sean McDermott opened his news conference on Wednesday announcing Miller will miss the rest of the season after having surgery to repair damage to his anterior cruciate ligament. McDermott did not go into detail on the extent of the injury except to say the damage was discovered during a previously scheduled exploratory surgery, which was conducted on Tuesday in Texas.