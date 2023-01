Associated Press

The Eagles are in a world of hurt without Jalen Hurts. For all the coachspeak from Nick Sirianni about how the Eagles win together and lose together, it’s been jarring for fans and the franchise to watch just how poorly the offense has played in consecutive losses without Hurts. Gardner Minshew was not expected to play like Hurts — the quarterback was, after all, a leading MVP candidate — but with each overthrown pass, each sack taken, each three-and-out, each failed rally, Minshew instead has evoked memories of some of the worst backup play in team history.