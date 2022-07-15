Rapoport reveals latest on franchise-tagged players' long-term negotiations
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport discusses the status of the long-term contract negotiations for Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr., Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki, Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz and Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates all of whom are on the franchise tag and have until July 15, 2022 to strike long-term deals with their respective clubs. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network