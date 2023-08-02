Rapoport reveals new aspects to expect from Fields, Bears in 2023
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reveals new aspects to expect from Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, Bears in 2023.
“We do have one year of experience, albeit we still have a very young football team,” head coach Matt Eberflus said. “But I do think they need to get some time in the preseason for sure.”
Consider this less a change in philosophy and more a change in Fields' execution of offensive coordinator Luke Getsy's system.
