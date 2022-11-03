Rapoport: 'Real possibility' Cam Akers plays vs. Buccaneers in Week 9
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport says there's a 'real possibility' Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers plays vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport says there's a 'real possibility' Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers plays vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9.
High-flying Newcastle United looks to stretch its Premier League unbeaten run to nine matches when it visits Southampton at St. Mary's on Sunday.
With so much end-of-year focus on the holidays, it's easy to overlook the financial gifts you can give yourself by making the right year-end tax moves. Making those moves now, before the clock strikes...
'Significant' roster changes coming for the Raiders?
Ray Guy, who was a Hall of Fame punter and played 14 seasons in the NFL with the Raiders, died at the age of 72.
Lions running back D'Andre Swift returned last weekend after missing three games with shoulder and ankle injuries, but head coach Dan Campbell said early this week that the back wasn’t back to 100 percent. That made Swift’s absence from Wednesday’s practice reason for some concern about his outlook for this Sunday’s game against the Packers. [more]
Here are the five biggest deals that happened and the five biggest transactions that fell through at the 2022 NFL trade deadline.
Chase Claypool was a rising NFL star after his superb 2020 rookie season. From there his production dropped, however.
The Cowboys are wearing throwback helmets for Thanksgiving, as we've known for a few months.
Before the season, Jets coach Robert Slaeh said Joe Flacco should be an NFL starter, and when Zach Wilson was injured at the start of the season, Saleh made Flacco the Jets’ starter. So Flacco was surprised last week when he found out he had been demoted to third string. The Jets made Flacco inactive [more]
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 9. The Bills will beat the Jets and the Eagles will improve to 8-0.
The Steelers are in unfamiliar territory at 2-6 under head coach Mike Tomlin in 2022. But after trading receiver Chase Claypool to the Bears on Tuesday, Tomlin told reporters on Wednesday that the deal was about adding a draft pick for a player at a position where Pittsburgh feels it has quality depth. “With the [more]
Aaron Rodgers was hoping there would be some Packers breaking news to discuss on "The Pat McAfee Show" Tuesday regarding the NFL trade deadline. That didn't happen.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 9's top running back plays. (Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports)
The Bears were able to acquire receiver Chase Claypool from the Steelers in exchange for their original second-round pick in 2023. But Pittsburgh apparently had another offer on the table. According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Packers offered their second-round pick in 2023 for Claypool. But Pittsburgh believed Chicago’s second-rounder would [more]
Not only is Baker Mayfield embracing a new role with the Panthers, but he's also doing it with a new look.
Tua Tagovailoa spoke in dismay about the differences between playing on Soldier Field's grass versus other stadiums.
This is the type of leadership teams need from the star QB.
The career of 32-year-old Oklahoma State football punter Tom Hutton has come to an end. Find out why.
Ray Guy set the standard for the punter position in the NFL.
There's a lot of familiarity with this move.