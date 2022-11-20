Rapoport: RB Najee Harris in line for more carries vs Bengals
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris.
Lions vs. Giants: How to watch, listen, stream the Week 11 matchup
A look at the final Bengals vs. Steelers injury report for Week 11.
Here are five things to watch as the Giants face the Detroit Lions in Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season.
A Ja'Marr Chase update.
The Commanders are rolling with Taylor Heinicke, which means the Colts may not get that extra second-round pick.
Taylor Heinicke will remain the Commanders’ starting quarterback for at least one more game. The terms of the Commanders’ trade with the Colts give the Commanders a strong incentive to keep Heinicke under center for at least two more games. If Wentz plays at least 70 percent of the Commanders’ offensive snaps this season, the [more]
Who was the biggest winner of Week 12?
The Vols saw their playoff hopes vanish Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium.
ESPN updated its College Football power rankings after another unexpected Week 12. Where do all the top teams land?
Jalen Graham had too much fun in the eyes of the officiating crew as he ran toward the end zone against Northwestern.
Tennessee looked poised to join the top four, but its shocking loss opens the door for a new top five team in this week's coaches poll prediction.
An early look at what we predict the College Football Playoff rankings to look like before the fourth release on Tuesday.
AP top 25 poll, college football rankings prediction, Week 13. What will it be on Sunday?
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 11 including Cowboys at Vikings, Chiefs at Chargers, Eagles at Colts
The league admitted its officials missed an egregious facemask penalty in Commanders-Eagles.
Ohio State is the early favorite in the 2022 installment of the "The Game."
What does the ESPN FPI Matchup Predictor say is Ohio State's percentage chance of beating Michigan Saturday? #GoBucks #TheGame
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) Buffalo Bills executives Ron Raccuia and Derek Boyko weren't going to let a little - actually, a lot - of snow stop them from picking up left tackle Dion Dawkins on Saturday morning. When their vehicle couldn't get any further because of mounds of snow blocking the road in one of Buffalo's southern suburbs, Raccuia did the next best thing. ''Ron said, 'I'm going to walk to Dion's house and walk him back to the car.'
College Football Playoff rankings prediction. What will the fourth top 25 be when it comes out on Tuesday night?
Bowl Eligible Teams. Which college football teams are in, which ones are out, and who's on the bubble and need a win?