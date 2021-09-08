Rapoport: Ravens sign RB Le'Veon Bell to practice squad
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports the Baltimore Ravens signed RB Le'Veon Bell to their practice squad. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The New York Giants have restructured the contract of WR Sterling Shepard, clearing nearly $4 million in salary cap space.
With a new coaching staff comes a new offensive approach, but coaches know they still need Justin Herbert to make it all work.
Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.
Saints running back Latavius Murray declined a pay cut, so he’s getting cut. The Saints are releasing Murray after they asked him to take a pay cut and he refused, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Murray was due a $2.95 million base salary this season, which is a lot to pay a backup running back. [more]
Highlighting a few players on the Washington Football Team that could make it difficult for the Los Angeles Chargers.
Kansas City Chiefs vs Cleveland Browns prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.v
New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones told WEEI's Merloni & Fauria program Tuesday that he's been
Why wouldn't the Steelers just give T.J. Watt a blank check?
Equipped with the most captain’s picks in Ryder Cup history, Steve Stricker added four more rookies to his American team that included a mixture of obvious choices and perhaps a surprise, but no Patrick Reed. Stricker filled out his 12-man team with Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth and Harris English.
Tom Brady, Julian Edelman and Brandon Bolden were excited for former Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola after he joined the Texans on Tuesday.
Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown has a history of allegedly not paying what he owes, or at least not wanting to pay. The latest effort has resulted in a creative (at best) and frivolous (at worst) effort to throw mud at one of his former agents. Based on an item from Daniel Kaplan of TheAthletic.com, KCB [more]
Alexander Zverev's ill-timed joke at the US Open has not been received well.
Sam Cunningham, an All-American at USC, and star for the New England Patriots, has died at 71
So, you've finished your drafts, and maybe you're a bit uneasy about your rosters. Or maybe you feel you could've gotten someone else. Don't worry, Andy Behrens has you covered.
ESPN said in a statement that McShay and his family had the network's full support.
Bill Belichick offered more insight Tuesday into the Patriots' decision to release Cam Newton and hand the starting quarterback job to Mac Jones.
New York Giants vs Denver Broncos prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.
With a few days off over the weekend, Mayfield and some of his weapons took their families on a short trip to relax and continue their bonding. May have stole from the Brady playbook for the location:
Phil Mickelson is likely to miss his first Ryder Cup since making his debut in 1995, but that doesn’t mean Justin Thomas can’t have a little fun at Lefty’s expense.
The protection means that another team cannot sign these players to their active roster until the protection ends after this week's games are done