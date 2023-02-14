Rapoport: The Ravens have hired Todd Monken as their new OC
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: The Baltimore Ravens have hired Todd Monken as their new OC.
Those who think the Bears will trade the No. 1 pick to the Colts are on high alert right now.
The football star had the revelation about his bonus shortly after the game
The hire of Shane Steichen should firmly close the door on the Colts' revolving veteran quarterback carousel.
Derek Carr has a no-trade clause in his contract, and according to Ian Rapoport, he's using it.
49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel didn't hold back his thoughts on the Philadelphia Eagles' secondary -- cornerback James Bradberry in particular -- around Super Bowl LVII.
Twelve NFL teams are still seeking their first Super Bowl title, including four that have never played in the big game.
Here’s what Patrick Mahomes said to spark his teammates at halftime — and what they did in return after a Super Bowl victory.
With the Raiders and Derek Carr careening toward a parting of the ways, an experienced agent reached out with a theory. What if the Raiders simply keep Carr, allow the $40.4 million in guarantees to vest, and either trade him or cut him later? If Carr wants to play this year — and if he [more]
Ryan Poles trades the No. 1 pick for a star and gets Justin Fields some help in Josh Schrock's second mock draft.
NFL.com released a new mock draft, and it has Ryan Poles working the phones like crazy with three first-round trades.
Beyond the obvious, here's why the Eagles' Super Bowl defeat to the Chiefs should sting. By Dave Zangaro
Fittingly, or not, the Raiders and their nine-year quarterback will officially divorce on Valentine’s Day. Derek Carr must exit the roster by 3:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday. If not, he’ll be on the roster when NFL business commences on Wednesday, February 15. Which would result in $40.4 million in injury guarantees converting to full guarantees. [more]
One of the biggest decisions that Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni faced in Super Bowl LVII came on a fourth-and-six from the Chiefs’ 15-yard-line with the Eagles up 24-21 late in the third quarter. Sirianni had gone for it on a fourth down in field goal range a few plays earlier and he did it [more]
The Chiefs quarterback put together a season that is unmatched in NFL history.
Monday brought word that the Commanders want to interview Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for the same role on Ron Rivera’s staff and there’s been chatter about other teams having interest in a similar move, so it was no surprise that Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was asked about Bieniemy’s future at a Monday press [more]
The Eagles lost an instant-classic Super Bowl in excruciating fashion, watching a golden opportunity slip out of their hands largely because of their own breakdowns. By Adam Hermann
There’s absolutely no reason the Jets shouldn’t reach the postseason in 2023. Joe Douglas knows it. Robert Saleh knows it. So… how can they do it?
At the end of Super Bowl 57 the Kansas City Chiefs were victorious. As their players stormed the field to celebrate with their teammates and families, a former Michigan quarterback took a break from the celebration to announce he was retiring. Henne has served as the primary backup in Kansas City for the last 4 seasons.
The Indianapolis Colts hired away the Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator. The Eagles reached the Super Bowl, where they lost to Kansas City.
Are Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs going to hog all the Super Bowl rings?