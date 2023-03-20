Rapoport: Ravens have done everything they can to get Lamar Jackson a deal
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: The Baltimore Ravens have done everything they can to get quarterback Lamar Jackson a deal.
Tom Izzo leaned on star guard and native New Yorker Tyson Walker to get Michigan State to Madison Square Garden for the Sweet 16.
Tennessee Titans OLB Arden Key says he felt 'disrespected' that his former team and new rival Jacksonville Jaguars didn't offer him more to stay.
The NFL awards compensatory draft picks based off free agency additions and losses. So far, the Bears have added many more players than they've lost.
San Francisco is bringing tight end Ross Dwelley back for another year. The 49ers announced today that Dwelley has signed a one-year contract. Dwelley signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and has 43 catches for 506 yards and five touchdowns during his time in San Francisco. Last year he played [more]
Here's the latest Giants free agent and trade buzz during the 2023 NFL offseason...
Receiver Adam Thielen will continue his career with the Panthers after agreeing to a three-year deal with the club. But he had some other suitors on the open market after being released by the Vikings earlier this month. “There was the Broncos, Cowboys — I had conversations with those teams and a few others,” Thielen [more]
The Panthers announced on March 11 that they had reached an agreement for linebacker Shaq Thompson to stay with the team on a reworked contract. Now some details of that new deal have emerged. Per Joe Person of TheAthletic.com, Thompson’s contract is two years for $12.6 million with $8.5 million guaranteed. The team also added [more]
Mike Brown is on track to win the NBA's Coach of the Year award, but Bleacher Reports Chris Haynes is demanding more.
Summit boys basketball coach Jim Fey resigned after four seasons at the school. Fey, a Dupont graduate, spent 23 years at East Nashville.
Although the Jets seem to have a plan in place to address their need for a top-level starting quarterback, holes remain at key positions on either side of the ball.
Here's the latest Eagles mock draft roundup and the first since NFL free agency began last week. By Dave Zangaro
Until there is a new development, there’s no real reason to say anything. It nevertheless remains surprising that the Packers and Jets have yet to find a way to bridge the gap in their respective positions regarding a trade for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Maybe it shouldn’t be a surprise. As previously mentioned, it’s a deadline-driven [more]
Lamar Jackson is better than Jared Goff, so why arent the Lions making a push for the Ravens QB? Mike Florio and Chris Simms have some ideas.
At his introductory news conference with the Cincinnati Bengals, offensive tackle Orlando Brown was asked about playing with the Chiefs in 2022.
The most notable part of this year’s Sweet 16 might be how many of men’s college basketball’s perennial juggernauts aren’t part of it.
Detroit Lions made 5 additions in NFL free agency 2023, most notably C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Cam Sutton and David Montgomery. What are people saying?
Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is now Vikings defensive coordinator and folks in the Midwest are all fired up about it
More than four days into free agency, no potential suitor has conclusively been linked to Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Could the Patriots eventually make a run at him? Former Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich recently lobbied for his former team to make the move. “If you’re the Patriots, and you go and you make an attempt [more]
The Bears' big free-agency splash is over, but there are still several available veterans who could fit Ryan Poles' value-based approach.
Sergio Garcia responded to barbs thrown by Fred Couples while also adding that he plans on enjoying the Masters Champions Dinner.