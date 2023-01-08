Rapoport: If BAL beats CIN and face off in wild card, site would be determined by coin toss
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport breaks down the coin toss factor between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport breaks down the coin toss factor between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick used Jack Jones' suspension as a "teaching moment" with his players, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.
Health experts weigh in on the importance of knowing what to do in the event of cardiac arrest as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to recover at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
See who won't be suiting up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Atlanta Falcons
Bengals announce inactives for Week 18 vs. Ravens.
Buffalo Bills trainer Denny Kellington is credited with helping save Damar Hamlin's life on the field in Cincinnati on Monday by administering CPR.
There's a lot on the line as the NFL's regular season comes to a close. Here is every possible playoff permutation for Week 18.
A coin flip may decide who hosts a wild-card game between the Bengals and the Ravens, and Zac Taylor isn't happy about it.
The Bills are now playing for the No. 2 or No. 3 seed. Here are the scenarios to sort through a frenzied Week 18 playoff picture.
The NFL’s personnel notice Friday revealed that the Patriots had suspended punter Jake Bailey and cornerback Jack Jones. The suspensions reverted to Dec. 31. Both players were moved from injured reserve to reserve/suspended. Since then, some details have emerged as to the reasons. Bailey had returned to practice from injured reserve Dec. 21, and he [more]
TCU tried to convince Max Duggan to stay, but his instincts to turn pro were solidified after a phone call
The Jaguars are in the playoffs. Now there are a few scenarios for who's up next.
When the play that began with 11 grown men arm-in-arm and whirling in circles was called, Chiefs offensive tackle Trey Smith said, “‘It was almost like, ‘Oh, my God, it’s happening.’”
Free Press sports writers give their predictions for the Detroit Lions' game on Sunday night at the Green Bay Packers.
Marvin Jones thinks the only person 'broken' by Urban Meyer's time in Jacksonville was Meyer himself.
Make it stop!
Former New York Giants head coach Tom Coughlin offers his opinion on Brian Daboll resting his starters in Week 18 against the Eagles.
Six of the seven AFC playoff berths have been earned, and three teams are still competing for the seventh and final spot in the playoffs: New England, Miami and Pittsburgh. Here are the scenarios for today’s season finale: If the Patriots beat the Bills, the Patriots are in the playoffs. If the Patriots lose and [more]
The Mets are "very frustrated" with the Carlos Correa talks about finalizing his contract.
Can the team’s current coach and the GM deliver on their “vision?”
Will Zalatoris wrote Tom Kim a short letter of recommendation to join Dallas National on the heels of a funny Presidents Cup story.