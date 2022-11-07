Rapoport: Rashan Gary suffered torn ACL vs. Lions, will miss rest of 2022 season
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary suffered torn ACL vs. the Detroit Lions, will miss rest of the 2022 season.
The Philadelphia Eagles are perfect through eight NFL games for the first time in team history. Here's what football's past tells us will happen next.
The New York Giants sent scouts to Miami-Florida State over the weekend as GM Joe Schoen aims to see every top-100 prospect in person.
Biden, Trump and Bill Clinton were among the headliners at rallies across the US on Sunday aiming to try to persuade any remaining undecided voters.
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) Geno Smith threw for 275 yards and two touchdowns, rookie Kenneth Walker III ran for 109 yards and two scores and the Seattle Seahawks won their fourth straight, 31-21 over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. NFC West-leading Seattle (6-3) continued its unexpected rise, while the Cardinals (3-6) have lost four of five. The Cardinals grabbed the momentum and a 14-10 lead in the third quarter when Zaven Collins returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown.
The Jets got their sixth win of the season on Sunday, beating the Bills as a 10.5-point home underdog.
Choices, choices. Let's break down the best players available on baseball's free agent market.
Detroit is almost certainly a place where Aaron Rodgers gets his motor running. But this is the 2022 Green Bay Packers offense.
The Carolina Panthers’ quick turnaround for Week 10 didn’t stop interim head coach Steve Wilks from shaking up the coaching staff and quarterback depth chart.
The Chiefs quarterback etched his name in the record book once again.
Derek Carr and Davante Adams start fast but the offense fizzles in the second half.
The Chiefs and Titans were practically playing different sports on Sunday night. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 43 of 68 passes for 446 yards. Titans quarterback Malik Willis completed 5 of 16 passes for 80 yards. The NFL has never seen a box score like that before. Kansas City completed 38 more passes than Tennessee, [more]
Rex Ryan lost a Patriots-Jets bet with ESPN colleague Tedy Bruschi and he was forced to pay up in the best way possible.
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel tells Justin Fields to stop tearing up his team's defense during Sunday's game.
After Alabama's second loss where do they land on the AP Poll?
College football by its nature is an emotional exercise. There are highs and lows every Saturday. Overreactions are natural. Here's five from Week 10.
Tyreek Hill admits what we were all thinking as Justin Fields rushed for 178 yards on Sunday.
With Week 9 of the 2022 NFL regular season mostly in the books, let's take a look at the updated power rankings heading into Week 10.
On Sunday night, the Chiefs and Titans set a record for the biggest gap between completed passes for one team (43) and for the other (five). Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes nearly set two other single-game records in the 20-17 overtime win against the Titans. With 68 pass attempts, Mahomes came within two of the [more]
Josh McDaniels' tenure as Raiders head coach might not last much longer if this troubling trend continues.
The big head-scratcher was the no-call after Chase Claypool appeared to be held for a DPI shortly after Eddie Jackson's penalty.