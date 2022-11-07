Rapoport: Rashan Gary suffered torn ACL vs. Lions, will miss rest of 2022 season

The Associated Press

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) Geno Smith threw for 275 yards and two touchdowns, rookie Kenneth Walker III ran for 109 yards and two scores and the Seattle Seahawks won their fourth straight, 31-21 over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. NFC West-leading Seattle (6-3) continued its unexpected rise, while the Cardinals (3-6) have lost four of five. The Cardinals grabbed the momentum and a 14-10 lead in the third quarter when Zaven Collins returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown.