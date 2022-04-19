Rapoport, Rank at major odds on Baker Mayfield-Drew Lock debate
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Adam Rank at major odds on quarterback Baker Mayfield-Drew Lock debate. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Adam Rank at major odds on quarterback Baker Mayfield-Drew Lock debate. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Florida A&M's Markquese Bell and Fayetteville State's Joshua Williams are among the promising HBCU prospects in this year's NFL draft.
An AFC North rival reportedly claimed former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Miles Boykin off of waivers
Now that he's willing to return to the NFL in a backup role, is quarterback Colin Kaepernick a good fit for the Seattle Seahawks after all?
The Packers hosted 26-year-old offensive tackle prospect Bam Olaseni on a pre-draft visit. He started 10 games at left tackle for Utah in 2021.
Geno Smith hasn’t signed with the Seahawks just yet. Although the Seahawks announced that they had signed Smith today, the NFL’s transaction wire said that the contract was disapproved by the league office. It is not immediately clear what the issue was with the contract, but no contract is official until the league office approves [more]
Tom Brady wasn’t asked about it during his EXCLUSIVE! interview with ESPN.com. Buccaneers G.M. Jason Licht was asked about it by reporters during a pre-draft press conference. Specifically, Licht got a question about “chatter” linking Brady to the Dolphins for 2023. “I make of it as chatter, just like you said,” Licht said. “We’re focused [more]
The NBA announced the 75th Anniversary Team as part of its celebrations for its diamond season.
Did Malcolm Butler and Bill Belichick discuss the cornerback's Super Bowl LII benching when the Patriots re-signed Butler this offseason? Here's what Butler had to say about how things went down.
Kirby Wilson's was coaching RB for the Raiders two years ago. Now he's making a spectacle of himself as a USFL coach by cutting player over lunch order
Could the Cardinals really trade Kyler Murray before the 2022 NFL draft? One NFL analyst thinks it's a very real possibility.
The New Orleans Breakers get a 23-17 season-opening win with a familiar face at quarterback
Six exclusive rights free agents signed their tender offers from the Packers on the first day of the team’s offseason workouts. Monday’s transaction wire from the league brought word of the moves. Linebacker Krys Barnes, tight end Dominique Dafney, center Jake Hanson, tackle Yosh Nijman, linebacker Randy Ramsey, and wide receiver Malik Taylor will all [more]
TAMPA — If there are some clues about areas of need for the Bucs heading into next week’s NFL draft, it’s in the free agents that have yet to re-sign with the team. Specifically, Rob Gronkowski and Ndamukong Suh. Also, throw in one who has stayed retired in Pro Bowl guard Ali Marpet. While Gronkowski could simply be waiting until the Bucs offseason workout program is over before reuniting with ...
Tua getting the chance to try out his new weapon on the offensive side of the ball.
#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes shared his thoughts on his new crop of wide receivers after throwing with them for the past few weeks.
Former Washington Redskins star and current Fox Radio co-host LaVar Arrington has long had strong opinions on the business dealings of team owner Dan Snyder. For years […]
Philadelphia Eagles address major needs in Mel Kiper, Todd McShay's alternating 3-round mock draft for ESPN
Who will the Jets select in the 2022 NFL Draft? Here is SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano's Mock Draft 3.0...
In the latest 7-round mock draft from Giants Wire, Big Blue addresses several key problems, add depth and land "The Punt God."
What would the first round of the 2022 NFL draft look like if the Jacksonville Jaguars pulled a shocker with the No. 1 overall pick?