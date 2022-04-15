Rapoport: Rams seem like leaders to sign Odell Beckham Jr. but not a slam dunk

With Stephon Gilmore off the market, Odell Beckham Jr. might be the most talented free agent still available – right there with Tyrann Mathieu. Likely the only reason Beckham is still unsigned is his knee injury, which he suffered in Super Bowl LVI.

That’ll cause him to miss at least part of the 2022 season, lowering his value for whichever team ends up signing him. But if he gets a multi-year deal, he’ll certainly be a big playmaker in 2023.

There hasn’t been much reported interest in Beckham, and a return to the Rams shouldn’t be ruled out. Ian Rapoport was on the Pat McAfee Show on Friday and he said that in his opinion, it seems like the Rams are the leaders in the clubhouse to sign Beckham.

“It’s not a guarantee,” he said. “I don’t think it’s a slam dunk that he goes to the Rams, but they certainly seem like the leader in the clubhouse. He liked it there, I know he liked L.A. I know they know more about his medical than any other team. Their team doctor did the surgery. Other teams are interested but that to me seems like the most likely scenario.”

Rapoport isn’t reporting that Beckham is going back to the Rams, but there are obviously dots being connected between them and Beckham. He said earlier this week that the Rams know more about Beckham’s knee because their team doctor did the surgery, which could even prolong his career because it corrected a past issue.

