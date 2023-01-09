Rapoport: Rams HC Sean McVay plans to take time away from team to evaluate future
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay plans to take time away from the team to evaluate the future.
Josh Allen finds John Brown, Stefon Diggs with deep balls in #Bills win:
Week 18 delivered a pair of bad beats for the ages.
Titans head coach Mike Vrabel spoke about the futures of Ryan Tannehill and Malik Willis, and the team's need to get healthier, faster, and better at protecting the quarterback.
The #Chiefs are hosting the 2022 CFL Most Outstanding Canadian — BC Lions QB Nathan Rourke — for a tryout on Monday.
Quinn was a finalist for the Denver job a year ago. This time around, he'll interview against Sean Payton, Jim Harbaugh, and others. | From @ToddBrock24f7
The Chargers, Cowboys, Dolphins, Giants, Ravens and Seahawks enter the NFL playoffs hoping to join an exclusive group of wild card Super Bowl winners.
The Jaguars fought back from a 10-nil deficit in the second quarter.
Going behind the numbers of the Packers' 20-16 loss to the Lions in the season finale of 2022.
The Cardinals announced on Jan. 9 that Kliff Kingsbury has been relieved of his duties. Additionally, general manager Steve Keim "has decided to step away from his position in order to focus on his health."
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said after Sunday night’s loss that there is no excuse for the actions of linebacker Quay Walker, who was ejected for shoving a member of the Lions’ medical staff. That was the second time this season that Walker was ejected for shoving someone from the opposing team who was not [more]
Report: Saints expect to hear from Cardinals about a potential Sean Payton trade
Here's a look at the updated 2023 NFL draft order following Week 18, where the first 18 picks are finalized.
The Chargers had nothing to gain or lose.
The Arizona Cardinals have fired coach Kliff Kingsbury and parted ways with general manager Steve Keim after a dreadful season that saw constant unwanted headlines, a serious knee injury to star quarterback Kyler Murray and lots of losing. “We have announced that head coach Kliff Kingsbury has been relieved of his duties," the Cardinals said in a statement. The 43-year-old Kingsbury — who received a contract extension just last year — finishes his tenure with a 28-37-1 record over four seasons, including a 4-13 mark this year.
The Saints don't have a first round pick (for now...), but we know where they'll be picking in the second round:
The Detroit Lions rubbed salt in the wound after preventing Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers from reaching the 2023 NFL playoffs.
ESPNs Ryan Clark called out Aaron Rodgers after the Packers season came to close at Lambeau Field for the third straight season.
Here is a running list of the NFL head coaches who were fired after the 2022 regular season, beginning with Kliff Kingsbury and Lovie Smith.
Here's the updated order of the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft following the results of Sunday's Week 18 games.
49ers linebacker Fred Warner is dumbfounded by Brock Purdy's lack of attention throughout the NFL.