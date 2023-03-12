Rapoport: Rams finalizing trade with Dolphins for CB Jalen Ramsey
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports the Los Angeles Rams finalizing trade with the Miami Dolphins for cornerback Jalen Ramsey.
The Carolina Panthers traded D.J. Moore to the Chicago Bears and the wide receiver took to Twitter to react.
A deal between the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers for Aaron Rodgers is "essentially done." Both sides are now waiting for Rodgers to turn his key and approve the deal.
Derek Carr said he received a phone call from Drew Brees and Peyton Manning.
Brock Purdy might not receive full clearance for another six months, but one Bay Area surgeon suggests that could be a positive for the 49ers quarterback.
How does the trade down to No. 9 impact the Bears' draft plan? Josh Schrock offers his latest mock after the blockbuster deal with the Panthers.
In connection with his Super Bowl-week suspensions by NFL Network and ESPN, Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin has sued only Marriott. For now. NFL Network (and, in turn, the NFL) could have potential liability to Irvin. A recent court filing made by Marriott underscores the possibility. In a Friday motion aimed at preventing Irvin’s [more]
The Dolphins have made a major move to improve their defense.
The 2023 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 27 with the Carolina Panthers set to make the first overall selection after a blockbuster trade with the Chicago Bears. After a disappointing last season which included the firing of head coach Matt Rhule, new hire Frank Reich looks to jumpstart the Panther’s rebuild. With the most logical [more]
Some former Harvard women's hockey players are speaking out against the alleged toxic and abusive culture allowed to fester under head coach Katey Stone.
As Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson prepares for a limited crack at free agency, he has had two potential suitors take moves that most definitely take them out of the running for his services. With the Panthers trading up to No. 1 with an obvious plan to draft a quarterback, they won’t be pursuing Jackson. And [more]
The Carolina Panthers are reportedly willing to trade down in the draft if they're comfortable with more than one quarterback prospect.
The 49ers have a good core group in the secondary, but there will be opportunities to strengthen the position group in free agency.
With NFL free agency effectively set to begin Monday, we've got our latest 10 observations on the Eagles, plus other thoughts. By Reuben Frank
Draymond Green certainly would have loved to have ended the Warriors' eventual overtime win in regulation, but his wallet is thankful that wasn't the case.
Here’s a look at some potential free-agent targets for the Giants, as Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll have vital work to build out the roster after signing Daniel Jones to an extension.
Rory McIlroy yearns “to get back to purely being a golfer again”, with Paul McGinley claiming that his fellow Irishman’s missed cut here at the Players Championship was due to “all the bullets” he has been obliged to take on behalf on the PGA Tour.
Duke basketball saw its plan come together in Greensboro with an ACC Tournament championship. The Blue Devils never wavered in their belief.
After Arkansas' 67-61 loss to Texas A&M at the SEC Tournament on Friday, a video of a Razorback staff member went viral and not in a good way. Jack Weaver, photo director of the Kentucky Kernel, took a video of Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman exiting the court and his phone was grabbed by Razorbacks director of internal operations Riley Hall and apparently thrown to the ground. Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman left the court in a rage of f-bombs after losing to Texas A&M in the #SECMBB Tournament.
In our latest mock draft, Ryan Poles drafts two offensive linemen and one defensive linemen, and they're all from the Big Ten.