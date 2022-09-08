Rapoport: Rams extend contracts for GM Les Snead, HC Sean McVay through 2026
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports Los Angeles Rams extend contracts for GM Les Snead, HC Sean McVay through 2026.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports Los Angeles Rams extend contracts for GM Les Snead, HC Sean McVay through 2026.
ATLANTA- Georgia Tech continued the short week preparations for Western Carolina on Thursday with a long practice in
San Francisco's Jimmy Garoppolo returns to his hometown as the 49ers' backup on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 1 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams.
The 2022 NFL season is about to get underway, but there are still some notable free agents. Here are the top players left on the market.
The top US player Hans Niemann was forced to deny accusations of cheating after beating the World No 1 Magnus Carlsen, but admitted to doing so in the past
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners of Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season.
The last time Melissa Stark was regularly on the sidelines, Tom Brady was a one-time Super Bowl champion, and Matthew Stafford was a freshman in high school. As Stark returns to sideline duty for the first time since 2002 after starting a family, Brady is still in the league and has added six more rings to his Super Bowl collection. Stafford is part of the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.
A few things to know about the Packers' Week 1 showdown with the Minnesota Vikings.
What is it like to go up against Tom Brady's ultra-competitiveness? Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons gave a graphic description Wednesday.
UCLA football's attendance woes continue under coach Chip Kelly. There are numerous factors that could contribute to the low turnout.
Dominique Foxworth claims the Bears have mistreated Fields and the latter should force a trade.
The off-field narratives and distractions come with the dinner when working as a Cowboys coach under Jerry Jones
In Week 1, Nick Bosa will line up against starting left tackle Braxton Jones, a fifth-round pick preparing for his NFL debut.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 1's top running back plays. (Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 1 of the season with Buffalo vs the Rams, Kansas City at Arizona, and Tampa Bay at Dallas kicking things off.
Former Los Angeles Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth isn't interested in coming out of retirement, and the thought of facing Nick Bosa again is one reason why.
The Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills kick off the 2022 NFL regular season tonight. Here are five under-the-radar players to watch.
Fantasy football analyst Chris Allen delivers his lineup insights for Thursday night's Week 1 matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills.
The 49ers practice participation report for Wednesday:
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 1's top receiver plays. (Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports)