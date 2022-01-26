Rapoport: Raiders' top GM candidates
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports on the latest news for the Las Vegas Raiders general manager search. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Panthers have promoted director of player negotiations and salary cap manager Samir Suleiman. The team announced his new title is vice president of football administration. General Manager Scott Fitterer said Suleiman will have an expanded role in the budgeting and finance function of the football operation. Suleiman, 46, arrived in Carolina after eight seasons [more]
Michigan football defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald appears to be going back to the Baltimore Ravens to fill a vacancy under John Harbaugh.
Hall of Fame head coach and three-time Super Bowl champion Joe Gibbs threw his support for Washingtons new name and its direction under Ron Rivera.
Eric Weddle and Tom Brady had a funny chat on the field after the Rams beat the Bucs on Sunday
Kelly Stafford addressed the relationship between former Detroit Lions teammates Matthew Stafford and Ndamukong Suh, after a play during Rams-Bucs.
He may be leaning toward one of these options.
Former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton, who stepped down on Tuesday after 16 seasons, mentioned a mistake he made with a former New England Patriots linebacker among his biggest regrets from his tenure.
Michael Lombardi pinpointed one play that probably crushed Tom Brady.
Cleveland Browns VP of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was hired by the Minnesota Vikings as their new GM, ESPN first reported.
Late-night talk show hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers all made jokes about the Green Bay Packers quarterback on Monday night.
The Cowboys need work up front, and they're gonna get this work in our first mock draft exercise of the 2022 offseason. | From @KDDrummondNFL
The Bears have three head coach finalists in Jim Caldwell, Matt Eberflus and Dan Quinn. Here's where they rank on our list.
Miles never coached the star rookie receiver at LSU. And Chase never played cornerback for the Tigers.
Looking back on Joe Burrow’s day in Fort Worth, when he justifiably didn’t express desire to save Cincy
Brandon Brooks announced his retirement on Wednesday. Here's what it means for the Eagles' salary cap. By Dave Zangaro
The NFL made taunting a point of emphasis this season having seen enough after Bucs safety Antoine Winfield Jr. flashed Tyreek Hill‘s signature peace sign in the face of the Chiefs receiver at the end of the Super Bowl last year. It was payback for Hill taunting Winfield in the regular season. Hill was not [more]
Even those inside the Steelers organization -- or were anyway -- don't know what the dadgum heck is going on with DE Stephon Tuitt.
San Francisco vs Los Angeles Rams prediction, game preview, how to watch: NFC Championship
The San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams meet for the third time this season, now with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. Here is how the 49ers beat the Rams.
The Bills' 42-36 OT loss to the Chiefs is going to sting for a while. Here are Sal Maiorana's final observations in putting this game to rest.