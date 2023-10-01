Rapoport: Raiders QB Aidan O'Connell to start vs. Chargers in Week 4
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reporting Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell to start vs. the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4 in place of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.
The Raiders are opting to start an untested rookie QB over 15-year veteran Brian Hoyer.
