Rapoport: Raiders place franchise tag on RB Josh Jacobs
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: Las Vegas Raiders place the franchise tag on running back Josh Jacobs.
The Saints have not officially announced a deal with quarterback Derek Carr yet, but Carr confirmed reports that he’s headed to New Orleans and some details about the deal he’ll be signing have now been reported as well. NFL Media reports that it is a four-year deal for Carr with the NFC South club. The [more]
Derek Carr has found a new destination by reportedly agreeing to a four-year, $150 million deal with the New Orleans Saints.
I’m not a believer in full-season tanking. But there’s a point where less success at the end of the season means more power in the offseason. This year, the Texans won a meaningless Week 18 game over the Colts, with a touchdown in the final minute and a two-point conversion that sealed the victory. The [more]
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter break down all the latest NFL news, including Derek Carr's arrival in New Orleans and Combine QB performances. (Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)
Titans running back Derrick Henry could be on the way out in Tennessee. The Titans have been shopping Henry, according to Michael Silver of BallySports.com. Henry is due a base salary of $10.5 million this season, none of which is guaranteed. If the Titans were to trade him, they’d save $6.3 million on their salary [more]
After the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, here's a look at which prospects improved their draft stock and which prospects are falling.
With the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in the books, Bears insider Josh Schrock delivers his latest seven-round Bears mock draft with a complete view of Round 1.
As Super Bowl LVII approached, it became clear that Eagles cornerback Darius Slay continued to be motivated by the perception that former Lions coach Matt Patricia disrespected Slay when he was in Detroit. Slay’s motivation may continue in 2023. With Patricia reportedly in play to join the defensive coaching staff in Philadelphia, Slay and Patricia [more]
Leslie Frazier’s sudden departure from the Bills was one of the league’s biggest stories to begin the Combine last week. The defensive coordinator electing to take the 2023 season off from coaching surprised one of Buffalo’s key players, too. “I didn’t see it coming,” edge rusher Von Miller said last week, via Alaina Getzenberg of [more]
According to one NFL pundit, the Chicago Bears are far down the road in trade talks centered around the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
The Cowboys have $26.9 million in 2023 salary cap space dedicated to running back with Ezekiel Elliott at $16.7 million and Tony Pollard at $10.9 million. Elliott’s number won’t stand.
The Jets likely could have found a way to make it work with Carr. Instead, they tried to play the long game and wait for Rodgers to make a decision on his future.
In a special combine edition of Four Verts, Charles McDonald breaks down the biggest QB developments, spotlights a program cranking out alien athletes, and flags a name that put himself on the map big-time.
Mac Jones' former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and the Raiders might try to acquire the Patriots signal-caller this offseason, according to ESPN.
With Derek Carr heading to the New Orleans Saints and Aaron Rodgers still undecided about his future, it’s remarkable how quickly the outlook on the Jets' quarterback situation changed.
If Tom Brady ditches retirement for another NFL season, one league insider believes the 49ers need to bring the 45-year-old back home to the Bay Area.
The 2023 NFL free-agent class includes some serious star power. Here's a look at the top 25 players set to hit the market this spring.
Lawrence Jackson Jr. breaks down which players put themselves in position to have fantasy success as rookies as we get closer to the NFL Draft. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)
The Chiefs guard had nothing but positive things to say about quarterback Patrick Mahomes.