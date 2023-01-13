Rapoport: Raiders must trade Carr by Feb. 14 to avoid salary-cap hit for '23
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: Las Vegas Raiders must trade quarterback Derek Carr by Feb. 14 to avoid salary-cap hit for '23.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: Las Vegas Raiders must trade quarterback Derek Carr by Feb. 14 to avoid salary-cap hit for '23.
Hank Poteat will leave his role as cornerbacks coach with the Badgers and join the coaching staff at Iowa State.
According to Ian Rapoport at NFL Network, Carr's salary for the next two years becomes fully guaranteed by February 15.
Heavy rain has been drenching California for weeks, but water rights restrictions prevent a lot of it from being saved for future use.
The Patriots made an unprecedented announcement Thursday: They have begun negotiations with linebackers coach Jerod Mayo to keep him on staff, and they will begin interviews with potential offensive coordinators next week. Mayo has drawn interest from the Panthers for their head coaching vacancy and the Browns for their defensive coordinator job. Both teams requested [more]
Derek Carr may have just played his last game with the Las Vegas Raiders. What other NFL teams could the 31-year-old QB find himself with in 2023?
Two years ago this month, the Lions got two first-round picks and a third-round pick, both for sending quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Rams and taking on the ill-advised contract that L.A. had given to quarterback Jared Goff after the 2018 season. It felt like a two-year arrangement in Detroit, with Goff holding the spot [more]
The NFL playoffs have finally arrived! Check out our picks against the spread for all seven games scheduled for Super Wild Card Weekend, including Cowboys vs. Buccaneers.
49ers rookie Brock Purdy wisely is following the advice of veteran linebacker Fred Warner, the "quarterback" of the defense.
Charles McDonald's second mock draft this cycle is dotted with Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State players in the top half of the first round. Who is your team taking?
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was among the most notable omissions from the first ever Players' All-Pro Team.
It's officially #MockDraftSZN. Bears insider Josh Schrock releases his first Bears-only mock draft as general manager Ryan Poles starts work on a critical offseason.
An anonymous Arizona Cardinals teammate said 'it was like they created a monster' after Kyler Murray signed his huge contract extension with the team.
NFL officials are closely scrutinizing the holders on field goals and extra points, after the league has seen evidence of some holders breaking the rules by placing the ball on a foreign object. The league told officials to watch for the practice, according to FootballZebras.com. NFL rules are clear that no object of any kind [more]
Alabama football coach Nick Saban had the Crimson Tide in a different spot than many in the final poll.
This is shocking. And sad. For us.
The Indianapolis Colts are seeking a permanent head coach, and interim coach Jeff Saturday is among the candidates.
Mac Jones reportedly went behind Bill Belichick's back for help with the struggling offense.
The common TV narrative about Tua Tagovailoa changed this week
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is guaranteed to have a new home in 2023 -- opening up some intriguing possibilities for Carr's next landing spot and Las Vegas' next QB.
The Jets, who been held back by substandard quarterback play for such a long time, are once again searching for that elusive franchise quarterback.