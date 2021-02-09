Rapoport: Raiders getting trade calls for Derek Carr, Marcus Mariota

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport shares that there is interest in a trade for Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks Derek Carr or Marcus Mariota. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

