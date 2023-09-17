Rapoport: QB Zach Wilson is more confident than last season, Aaron Rodgers underwent innovative surgical technique
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport discusses New York Jets quarterbacks Zach Wilson and Aaron Rodgers.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport discusses New York Jets quarterbacks Zach Wilson and Aaron Rodgers.
Achilles tears used to be automatic season-enders. Aaron Rodgers' surgeon is trying to change that.
Tim Boyle is the new Jets backup QB.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jets vs. Cowboys game.
The Jets are going to experience a big downgrade at quarterback.
The Jets had to play most of Monday night's game without Aaron Rodgers.
Wilson's going to give whichever quarterback he's playing with a chance to make a play.
Jets coach Robert Saleh said there are no plans to bring in another QB to compete with Wilson for the starting job.
More than 22 million people watched Monday night’s game between the Jets and Bills, which set an ESPN record.
Jets fans barely got to watch Aaron Rodgers before he was down with an injury.
The Jets now have worse odds to win the Super Bowl than the Vikings, Falcons and Seahawks.
Charles McDonald is joined by SB Nation's Justis Mosqueda to dive into the latest in a wild week in the NFL world. The duo start by discussing AI making its way into the NFL before recapping the Greek tragedy that unfolded on the field in last night's Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets primetime matchup, which resulted in Aaron Rodger's unfortunate injury. Later, Charles and Justis give more analysis from NFL Week 1, including the teams they have the least faith in going forward, and cap off the show with analysis about the Green Bay Packers' impressive performance against the Bears and what it means for their season.
Love threw three touchdowns and Jones had 127 all-purpose yards.
Tom Brady is one of the only people on Earth who knows what Aaron Rodgers has been going through as he prepares to start for a new team after nearly two decades with the Packers
These players all have substantial draft capital attached to them, but fantasy football analyst Kate Magdziuk says they could stumble out of the gate.
Aaron Rodgers quipped that Randall Cobb would lose all his preseason money as a result of the hit.
Aaron Rodgers took his first snaps as Jets quarterback.
The Titans have a new kicker.
The Aaron Rodgers era is over in Green Bay.
Jacobs will return to the Raiders after he initially held out for a new contract.
In the second preseason edition of Four Verts, Charles McDonald digs into Jordan Love flashing his potential, Indianapolis needing to reconsider its options, and an emotional night that's almost impossible to manufacture.