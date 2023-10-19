Rapoport: QB Trevor Lawrence (knee) questionable tonight vs. Saints
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (knee) is questionable tonight vs. the New Orleans Saints.
The Jaguars aren't sure what they'll get out of their QB on Thursday night.
“I feel a lot better today than I would’ve thought.”
The Jaguars aren't sure if they'll have their starting quarterback on Thursday.
The Jaguars are looking for their second straight win in London.
The Jaguars need to bounce back after a disappointing loss in Week 3.
The Jags came alive. The Falcons did not.
