Rapoport: QB Justin Fields (thumb) did not practice Wednesday
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (thumb) did not practice on Wednesday.
Bears coach Matt Eberflus said there's no timeline for Justin Fields return. It'll depend on his grip strength moving forward.
Fields appeared to injure his throwing hand while being sacked.
Is Justin Fields turning a corner as an NFL quarterback?
Justin Fields and the Bears have finally won a game.
The Bears are off to a miserable start this season.
Is anyone in the best position to succeed in Chicago?
The Bears are putting a positive spin on a rough week.
The hit prompted Fields' teammate D.J. Moore to direct him away from the Bears' huddle toward the sideline and blue medical tent.
Alan Williams missed the team's loss to the Buccaneers last week due to a personal matter.
