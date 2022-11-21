Rapoport: QB Colt McCoy expected to start tonight vs. 49ers
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport says Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy expected to start tonight vs. the San Francisco 49ers.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport says Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy expected to start tonight vs. the San Francisco 49ers.
Dan Campbell's team is on a 3-game winning streak after a dominant 31-18 victory Sunday over the New York Giants. That's rare for the Detroit Lions.
What can we learn from the #Chiefs' Week 11 snap counts?
NFL Network reports Cameron Jordan is dealing with an orbital bone fracture, but hopes to play next week's Saints-49ers game:
When an NFL quarterback looks like he’s only 12 years old, it becomes critical that he not act like he’s 12 years old, too. After Sunday’s loss to the Patriots, Jets quarterback Zach Wilson acted his apparent age by declining to admit that his performance let down the defense, which held New England to just [more]
While the Detroit Lions are starting to find their way under second-year coach Dan Campbell, the New York Giants looked lost for the first time this season under first-year coach Brian Daboll. Jamaal Williams ran for a career-high three touchdowns and the Lions stunned the New York Giants 31-18 Sunday, posting consecutive roads wins and their first three-game winning streak since November 2017. “Everything that we said we had to do and needed to do to beat this team, we did that for almost all of the game,” Campbell said.
Check out all the info you need to see, stream or listen to the Cardinals take on the 49ers in Mexico City.
Golladay had caught just two passes coming into Sunday's game.
While Brown is eligible to be activated to play the 49ers, it appears he will wait until Week 12 when the Cardinals face the Chargers.
Check out what writers from Cards Wire, Niners Wire and AZCentral believe will happen in the game Monday night.
Here's a look at the equipment Adam Svensson used to win the RSM Classic for his first career PGA Tour victory.
Tutu Atwell knew the ball was coming his way on his 62-yard TD right when the play was called
Hopkins is expected to play Monday night for the Cardinals against the 49ers in Mexico City.
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson reportedly rubbed some of his teammates the wrong way with how he handled himself after a brutal showing in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.
The Bengals' Joe Burrow had 275 passing yards through three quarters during Sunday's game in Pittsburgh.
Marcus Jones' last-second punt return helped the Patriots earn a victory over the Jets that we haven't seen in the NFL in at least four decades.
Teams recover from losses. But a lack of accountability without the slightest sense of humility from undeniably the team’s weakest link? That’s the stuff that divides teams right down the middle. And the Jets are teetering on the brink of that right now.
Derek Carr tweets hilarious reply to ex-Raiders WR Antonio Brown
The media had a lot of big reactions to this win. #GoBlue
The Raiders defeated Broncos 22-16 in overtime.
Southern California's defeat of UCLA moved the Trojans closer to the College Football Playoff in this week's bowl projections. Clemson still leads.