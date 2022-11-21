Rapoport: QB Colt McCoy expected to start tonight vs. 49ers

Associated Press

While the Detroit Lions are starting to find their way under second-year coach Dan Campbell, the New York Giants looked lost for the first time this season under first-year coach Brian Daboll. Jamaal Williams ran for a career-high three touchdowns and the Lions stunned the New York Giants 31-18 Sunday, posting consecutive roads wins and their first three-game winning streak since November 2017. “Everything that we said we had to do and needed to do to beat this team, we did that for almost all of the game,” Campbell said.