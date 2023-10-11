Rapoport: QB Anthony Richardson (shoulder) placed on IR
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve.
Anthony Richardson suffered the injury during the second quarter of Sunday's victory over the Tennessee Titans.
Richardson's throwing shoulder was driven into the turf when he was tackled on a run play.
Taylor is set to make his season debut as one of the league's highest-paid running backs on Sunday after a tumultuous offseason.
Anthony Richardson should return for the Colts this week.
After dealing with QB problems for years, the Colts appear to have struck gold with Anthony Richardson.
Anthony Richardson was not able to practice Wednesday.
Anthony Richardson scored two rushing touchdowns before leaving the contest.
Anthony Richardson has been in concussion protocol all week after he left Sunday’s game against the Texans in the first half.
