Rapoport provides injury updates for Giants QBs Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor

The Associated Press

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) With Daniel Jones limited by an ankle injury and backup Tyrod Taylor down with a concussion midway through the fourth quarter, New York Giants rookie coach Brian Daboll reached for his grease board and went to work. Jones ran for two first-half touchdown before his injury and Saquon Barkley capped a 146-yard rushing effort by running a last-resort wildcat offense in leading the Giants to a 20-12 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. ''I just think that's what you do in a leadership position,'' Daboll said after the Giants improved to 3-1, their best start since 2011.