Rapoport provides injury updates for Giants QBs Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport provides injury updates for New York Giants quarterbacks Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport provides injury updates for New York Giants quarterbacks Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor.
From Justin Fields' improvement to Luke Getsy's situational playcalling issues, here are our takeaways from the Bears loss to the Giants.
The Giants are out of quarterbacks. Daniel Jones exited the game with an injury and was replaced by Tyrod Taylor, but soon Taylor was also injured, and the Giants only have two quarterbacks on the active roster. That meant the Giants were down to running back Saquon Barkley, who took some direct snaps in a [more]
Two Giants quarterbacks got injured on Sunday. Starter Daniel Jones has a sprained ankle, and backup Tyrod Taylor suffered a concussion. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Giants won’t know whether Jones will be able to play next weekend until later in the week. The 53-man roster has no other quarterbacks. Davis [more]
The 2022 Cowboys defense will look to do something that not even the 1973 Doomsday crew could do, but it will take a team effort. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Two new Titans played significant snaps in their debuts.
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has exited today’s game against the Bears with an ankle injury. Jones suffered the injury when he was taken down late in the third quarter. He stayed on the sideline with his helmet on, and he hasn’t been ruled out of the game, but he came out and the Giants termed [more]
The Patriots are bringing back linebacker Jamie Collins for a fourth time to bolster their linebacker depth ahead of Sunday's Week 5 game against the Lions.
The New York Giants have some level of optimism that QB Daniel Jones (ankle) will be able to play in Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers.
As if the wait for the highly anticipated film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever couldn’t get anymore exciting, on Monday, Marvel Studios dropped yet another trailer that gives us a better clue as to what we can expect when the film finally releases next month.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) With Daniel Jones limited by an ankle injury and backup Tyrod Taylor down with a concussion midway through the fourth quarter, New York Giants rookie coach Brian Daboll reached for his grease board and went to work. Jones ran for two first-half touchdown before his injury and Saquon Barkley capped a 146-yard rushing effort by running a last-resort wildcat offense in leading the Giants to a 20-12 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. ''I just think that's what you do in a leadership position,'' Daboll said after the Giants improved to 3-1, their best start since 2011.
The NFC East is certainly not least four weeks into the 2022 NFL season in the standings and in our NFL power rankings.
The Heat have reached a deal with the reigning Sixth Man of the Year.
Kenny Pickett came on for the Steelers and threw an interception
Pro Football Focus grades are out and Dexter Lawrence and Andrew Thomas led the way for the New York Giants in Week 4.
The NFL has a few great teams and a whole lot of "meh." Josh Schrock tries to parse through the parity in his latest NFL power rankings.
The beauty, in this instance, was in the details.
What does Cooper Rush do that Washington’s Carson Wentz does? The former Super Bowl champion coach explains.
Giants running back Saquon Barkley said late last week that he feels like he’s back to being the player he was during his first couple of years in the NFL, but Sunday’s game against the Bears offered Barkley a chance to do something new. Daniel Jones left the game with an ankle injury and backup [more]
JuJu Smith-Schuster throws shade at the Steelers coaches.
Jalen Hurts threw a first-quarter interception that was a bad decision, but A.J. Brown wound up catching more flak from Eagles fans for what happened next. By Adam Hermann