Rapoport projects potential length of an Alvin Kamara suspension
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport projects the potential length of a New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara suspension.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport projects the potential length of a New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara suspension.
The three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher is staying in Minnesota.
Jonathan Taylor is looking for an extension. The Colts aren't giving it to him.
The Las Vegas Raiders have reached an agreement to sign former All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters.
Alvin Kamara and three others allegedly beat a man outside of a Las Vegas nightclub the day before the Pro Bowl in 2022.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as training camps open across the NFL.
Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein react to the latest news out of NFL training camp, including the contentious situation between the Indianapolis Colts and Jonathan Taylor, Joe Burrow's calf injury and the Broncos WR injuries. Later, the duo attempt to answer some of the biggest questions to come out of the training camps they visited, including the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders.
World Wrestling Entertainment will stage its marquee mid-year event this Saturday as SummerSlam takes place at Ford Field, home of the NFL’s Detroit Lions.
Fantasy analyst Antonio Losada breaks down some projections he thinks will get crushed in 2023.
As a fan, you feel for Thomas. As a bettor, this is another spot to fade the seasoned pro.
Barber, who helped the Tampa Bay Bucs win their first Super Bowl, had to wait a few years to finally hear his name called for the Hall of Fame.
Some of the top programs in the country will have an ongoing quarterback competition during preseason practice.
As in previous years, there are some teams who don't have an obvious No. 1 running back fantasy managers can draft. Jorge Martin looks to clarify these groups.
The success of the 2022 season said a lot about the Chiefs.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon highlights a quartet of NFL squads that could provide great production if fantasy managers play their cards right.
Known for his exotic blitzes and pass-rush stunts, Wink Martindale has his defense focused on the run game this season.
The Pac-12 appears to be on life support. A decision from one of the four-corner schools could prove as a lifesaver or a death knell. College athletics is on fragile ground.
Kicking off our 'Rankings Week' on the pod, Matt Harmon and Sharp Football analyst Rich Hribar breakdown the key differences between fantasy rankings and player projections.
The Aces need just six more wins to set the WNBA’s regular season record.
The NFL's Nickelodeon venture is a clever, deft way to reach football fans of the future.
Few were as prepared as Dolphins Hall of Fame linebacker Zach Thomas.