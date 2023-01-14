Rapoport: Potential QB options for 49ers next season

NBA.com

The Knicks defeated the Wizards, 112-108. Jalen Brunson recorded 34 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists for the Knicks, while Julius Randle added 23 points and 16 rebounds in the victory. Kyle Kuzma tallied a season-high 40 points, along with seven rebounds and seven assists for the Wizards in the losing effort. The Knicks improve to 24-19 on the season, while the Wizards fall to 18-25.