Rapoport: Potential QB options for 49ers next season
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport shares the potential quarterback options from Brock Purdy to Tom Brady for the San Francisco 49ers next season.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport shares the potential quarterback options from Brock Purdy to Tom Brady for the San Francisco 49ers next season.
Jerod Mayo has reportedly turned down interview for Carolina Panthers' head coaching job.
Chris Froome headlines a stellar cast at the Tour Down Under when road cycling's World Tour season launches in Adelaide next week.Britain's Froome is part of the Israel-Premier Tech line-up, with 2018 and 2019 TDU winner Daryl Impey of South Africa also racing in what will be his final professional season.
This could mean bad news on one of the three questionable tackles.
Vince Wilfork offered his take on the Jack Jones-Bill Belichick incident.
Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks) with a 2-pointer vs the Washington Wizards, 01/13/2023
5 best NFL predictions and picks against the spread and point totals for the Wild Card games.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL playoff matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers.
The Knicks defeated the Wizards, 112-108. Jalen Brunson recorded 34 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists for the Knicks, while Julius Randle added 23 points and 16 rebounds in the victory. Kyle Kuzma tallied a season-high 40 points, along with seven rebounds and seven assists for the Wizards in the losing effort. The Knicks improve to 24-19 on the season, while the Wizards fall to 18-25.
Nearly 400 sets of brothers have played in the NFL, but rarely have they met in the playoffs. Tulsa's Justice and Dax Hill will face off Sunday.
This meshes with what head coach Pete Carroll has said publicly.
The Philadelphia Eagles earned home-field advantage in the NFC, but weren't able to finish as the No. 1 team in the power rankings.
The Cubs reportedly have no interest in signing Trevor Bauer, who became a free agent after clearing waivers on Friday.
This is a little convoluted, but stay with us. Why the Saints should root against the 49ers in their playoff game against the Seahawks:
The playoffs are here and make sure you know how to watch them
The former MVP has missed five games due to a Grade 2 PCL sprain.
Matt Harmon breaks down the six wild-card matchups from an analytical perspective to get you ready for the start of the NFL playoffs.
Derek Carr may have just played his last game with the Las Vegas Raiders. What other NFL teams could the 31-year-old QB find himself with in 2023?
Three teams have been given permission by the Saints to interview Sean Payton to be their next head coach, and those three teams know that kind of compensation the Saints will demand to hire Payton. That’s the word from Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis, who said today that those three teams are the only ones [more]
Joe Burrow has become a fashion icon. Here are his most iconic outfits from the Cincinnati Bengals' 2022 season.
Derek Carr in a Jets uniform would make a lot of sense. But there are other good fits for the soon-to-be ex-Raiders quarterback.