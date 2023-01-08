Rapoport explains neutral site solution for AFC Championship Game if Bills, Chiefs advance
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport explains how the AFC Championship Game would be potentially held at a neutral site.
Jaguars fans showed up and packed TIAA Bank Field on Saturday.
Here's an updated overview of the playoff scenarios for the Patriots before Sunday's Week 18 game against the Bills.
As the NFL's 2022 regular season reaches its conclusion this weekend, several single-season marks could fall.
The Mets are "very frustrated" with the Carlos Correa talks about finalizing his contract.
There's a lot on the line as the NFL's regular season comes to a close. Here is every possible playoff permutation for Week 18.
Have you ever seen this before in a football game at any level? Patrick Mahomes said this is called “Snow Globe.”
The NFL’s personnel notice Friday revealed that the Patriots had suspended punter Jake Bailey and cornerback Jack Jones. The suspensions reverted to Dec. 31. Both players were moved from injured reserve to reserve/suspended. Since then, some details have emerged as to the reasons. Bailey had returned to practice from injured reserve Dec. 21, and he [more]
The Jaguars are in the playoffs. Now there are a few scenarios for who's up next.
TCU tried to convince Max Duggan to stay, but his instincts to turn pro were solidified after a phone call
When the play that began with 11 grown men arm-in-arm and whirling in circles was called, Chiefs offensive tackle Trey Smith said, “‘It was almost like, ‘Oh, my God, it’s happening.’”
Brock Purdy, who entered the season as the 49ers' third quarterback, has saved the team's season while bringing a hint of his own swagger to the gridiron.
Free Press sports writers give their predictions for the Detroit Lions' game on Sunday night at the Green Bay Packers.
This donation was in true "Gronk" fashion.
Green Bay still has to record a must-win, but if the Packers prevail, who'd be next on the docket? Here's a look at the wild-card round candidates.
Former New York Giants head coach Tom Coughlin offers his opinion on Brian Daboll resting his starters in Week 18 against the Eagles.
Six of the seven AFC playoff berths have been earned, and three teams are still competing for the seventh and final spot in the playoffs: New England, Miami and Pittsburgh. Here are the scenarios for today’s season finale: If the Patriots beat the Bills, the Patriots are in the playoffs. If the Patriots lose and [more]
Kapalua may be generous giver of birdies and eagles, especially when the winds are down. But that doesn't mean it is totally defenseless.
ADELAIDE, Australia — Novak Djokovic showed no signs of an injury that might derail his Australian Open campaign when he beat unseeded American Sebastian Korda 6-7 (8), 7-6 (3), 6-4 Sunday to win the Adelaide International. Djokovic worried Open organizers when he said after his semifinal in Adelaide against Daniil Medvedev that he had been
Can the team’s current coach and the GM deliver on their “vision?”