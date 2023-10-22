Rapoport on possibility of Jerry Jeudy being traded prior to trade deadline
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on possibility of Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy being traded prior to trade deadline.
Jerry Jeudy said he didn't know Steve Smith wanted to apologize to him.
Steve Smith and Jerry Jeudy won't be hanging out anytime soon.
Denver took another loss to the Chiefs, whom they haven't beat since 2015.
Charles McDonald is joined by the great Matt Harmon, host of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show, to talk all things wide receivers. But first, the duo react to some funny things from the sports weekend, including the conspiracy theory around the enthusiastic Los Angeles Chargers fan, Aaron Rodgers' comments on his return from injury and the Tyreek Hill backflip celebration. Next, Charles and Matt discuss a few receivers who have been rumored to be on the trade block heading into the NFL trade deadline, including Justin Jefferson, Davante Adams and the Denver Broncos WRs (Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton). Finally, Charles leans on Matt's expertise on the wide receiver position to give a status report on some rookie and sophomore wideouts, including Quentin Johnston, Zay Flowers, Puka Nacua, Drake London and Jahan Dotson (plus: what's wrong with the Washington Commanders offense?)
The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Tuesday that they've signed veteran wide receiver Julio Jones.
Deebo Samuel left on just the third drive of the game for San Francisco with an apparent shoulder injury.
Van Jefferson will get a fresh start with the Falcons after seeing very little playing time with the Rams in 2023.
San Francisco plays Gregory's former team, the Cowboys, this weekend.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Lions vs. Ravens game.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 7.
The Volunteers had a 20-7 halftime lead.
The Giants RB has missed three of six games this season due to an ankle sprain.
Brian Burns. Pat Surtain. DeAndre Hopkins. Speculation is firing up surrounding these names and others. Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson distills what actually might happen based on what he's hearing.
Which potent NFL squad will deliver the most fantasy points on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 7?
Adams avoided a fine earlier this month after he was seen yelling at an independent concussion doctor while being pulled from an Oct. 2 game.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
It's another edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' on the pod as Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don provide one stat you need to know for every time in the NFL heading into Week 7. The two also breakdown all the fantasy angles of the TNF matchup between the Jaguars and Saints.
Team owners' renewal of Goodell sends a message they like the direction he's taking the league. Here's what that will entail going forward.
Amon-Ra St. Brown had to pay up on an "agreement" with a teammate.