Rapoport: Players who are active/inactive for Week 3
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports on the players who are active/inactive for Week 3.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports on the players who are active/inactive for Week 3.
The Ravens announced inactives for their Week 3 matchup vs. the Patriots on Sunday
Lauren Carpenter keeps you up-to-date with all of the action around the league during the 1:00 and 4:00 pm ET slate of games. (Bill Ingram / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Will the Jaguars take advantage of the Chargers' rough injury situation to improve to 2-1?
Final score predictions for Jets vs. Bengals
Check out Jess Root's betting picks for the remaining Week 3 games on the schedule for the money line, spread and total.
Swift leads the Lions and ranks fourth in the NFL with 200 yards rushing despite playing the last six quarters with a sprained ankle
The Week 3 inactives for the Titans and Raiders.
Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information. Lions rookie defensive end Aidan Hutchinson notched his first three sacks as an NFL player in last Sunday’s win over the Commanders and he’ll have a chance to add to that total [more]
A loss to the Saints on Sunday would put Matt Rhule at 0-3 to start his third season, with a 10-game losing streak stretching back to last November. Could that do him in?
Here are the full inactives for the Washington Commanders' Week 3 tilt against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Raiders RB Josh Jacobs WILL play in Week 3 vs. Titans
Former President Trump railed against New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) during a rally in North Carolina on Friday after James announced a civil lawsuit against him and his family business over allegations of fraud earlier this week. Trump traveled to the city of Wilmington, N.C., to campaign for Rep. Ted Budd (R-N.C.) in…
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 3's top receiver plays. (Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports)
The NFL’s Week 3 Sunday slate is here, featuring five intra-divisional matchups and a duel between future Hall of Fame quarterbacks.
Get the latest injury updates for Sunday's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers
Mack Brown had one of UNC’s six personal fouls in the 45-32 loss to Notre Dame as frustration boiled over on the sideline.
What might the 2022 AP Poll look like after Week 4? It's our predicted best guess on the rankings.
Oklahoma fans might have taken solace in ex-coach Lincoln Riley's rough night, but the Pac-12 Network assured few saw the Trojans rally for a win.
A pair of top-10 vacancies were created when Oklahoma and Arkansas lost Saturday. Predicting how the top 10 of the coaches poll will shake out Sunday.
Watch and listen to everything Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst had to say about Ohio State after the Buckeyes won going away. #GoBucks