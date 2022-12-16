Rapoport: Pickett doubtful for Sunday, Steelers starting QB remains unclear

Associated Press

More than 25,000 people could face starvation in conflict-plagued parts of West Africa next year, a United Nations official warned Friday. Federico Doehnert of the World Food Program said violence and the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine are largely driving the threat to people in Nigeria, Mali and Burkina Faso. "One of the most striking things is that where we already had issues with severe food insecurity last year, this year we’re seeing a further deterioration” Doehnert said while presenting findings of the latest joint U.N. food security report in Dakar, Senegal.