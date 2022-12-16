Rapoport: Pickett doubtful for Sunday, Steelers starting QB remains unclear
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport has the latest news on the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback situation.
Jets quarterback Mike White will not be playing against the Lions this weekend, but it’s not for a lack of trying to find a way on the field. White told reporters on Friday that he spoke to 10 doctors in a bid to find one that would clear him to play and came to the [more]
Our staff teamed up with Colts Wire to preview Saturday's game
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon shares some noteworthy numbers for us to keep in mind for Week 15.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) Tua Tagovailoa believes the Miami Dolphins' recent losses have taught them lessons their early season success didn't. Ahead of Miami's pivotal division matchup against Buffalo, Tagovailoa said the Dolphins are learning the importance of putting bad drives behind them and not letting incompletions or miscommunication dictate how a game progresses. ''The next play mentality definitely needs to show itself more evident for us with the way we play offensively,'' Tagovailoa said.
The tournament will grow to 48 teams and a new Round of 32 in four years time. Infantino says that groups could grow from 12 to 16.
Instead of the 49ers extending their lead to 28-3 on a Deommodore Lenoir pick six, referee Alex Kemp flagged Nick Bosa for roughing the passer and paced off a 15-yard penalty.
49ers rookie QB Brock Purdy poked fun at veteran tight end George Kittle in their postgame interview on "TNF Nightcap."
NBC Sports analyst Mike Florio said it wouldnt surprise him if the Carolina Panthers pursue Mike Tomlin in a trade, and to keep an eye on Bill Belichick this offseason.
49ers rookie Brock Purdy gave credit to Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance for laying the groundwork for his success at quarterback.
The 49ers beat the Seahawks on Thursday night, nailing down the NFC West championship. At 21-13, it was closer than it should have been. The dagger should have come with more than 12 minutes remaining in the third quarter. A pass from Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was intercepted by 49ers defensive back Deommodore Lenoir. He [more]
Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy seems to have made a seamless transition from backup to starter for the 49ers, and general manager John Lynch knows exactly why.
Tennessee football offers Bryce Young.
The 49ers have won seven games in a row. They’ve clinched the NFC West title. While clinching the division isn’t the “final goal,” there’s not much more that they can do over the balance of the regular season. With three games left, the only real question for the 49ers is whether they finish as the [more]
Nick Bosa had the most Nick Bosa answer when asked what he's thinking about when he's chasing "sackaroonis."
The Jaguars host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The Times-Union staff predicts the Week 15 matchup.
The Lions sealed their win over the Vikings on Sunday with Jared Goff throwing a third-and-7 pass to a receiver offensive the Vikings weren’t expecting to get the ball: offensive tackle Penei Sewell, who lined up in the backfield and went in motion before Goff passed to him. Before the play, Goff had some choice [more]
Is there still a chance? It's bleak but at least feasible that the Green Bay Packers make the playoffs. Here's what has to happen.
After a reversal by the event committee, Charlie Woods will play from the same set of tees as 2021, but the yardage will change.